Mets Morning News: The Captain pays a visit

Meet the Mets

Tylor Megill is lined up to start the Mets Grapefruit League opener this Saturday against the Cardinals.

David Wright visited Port St. Lucie on Tuesday and said it’s an honor to make the cut to remain on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Wright also discussed the state of the 2024 Mets.

Anthony DiComo shared some observations from the first week of Mets camp.

Brandon Nimmo’s free agency provided a blueprint for the Mets and Pete Alonso. Tim Britton writes if the two parties can follow it.

The third base battle is one to watch this spring, writes Will Sammon. He also discusses the rumors that circulated of Francisco Alvarez potentially signing an extension.

The Mets released a handful of players on Tuesday.

Around the National League East

The Phillies reportedly made the biggest offer on Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Luis Arraez said he has not had any extension talks with the Marlins yet.

Ian Anderson is recovering well from Tommy John surgery.

Around Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto could form a 2-3 punch in the middle of the Yankees’ lineup said manager Aaron Boone.

Amanda Mull looks at how MLB jerseys and team merch became so bad.

The Athletic put together the MLB All-Under 25 team.

Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene had a showdown in batting practice and it ended with quite the result.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver became the highest paid pitcher in baseball history on this date in 1974.