Starling Marte’s 2024 season could go a long way in determining the Mets’ fate

In his first two years with the Mets, Starling Marte has been something of a baseball equivalent of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. In 2022, Marte was very good as the team’s everyday right fielder before suffering an injury late in the season, but in 2023, he had his worst single season as a major league player by a wide margin.

It would be oversimplifying things to say that the Mets were entirely dependent on Marte over the past two years, even if his 134 wRC+ in 2022 and 76 wRC+ in 2023 were major parts of the team’s 101- and 75-win seasons, respectively. Jeff McNeil, too, went from having a great year to a bad one. Edwin Díaz missed the entire season. Plenty of other things went wrong.

But it is fair to say that the Mets’ hopes for a surprising 2024 season are pretty reliant on Marte bouncing back to something like his pre-2023 self. The team’s starting outfield figures to include Brandon Nimmo in left field, Harrison Bader in center, and Marte in right—at least until one of Drew Gilbert, Jett Williams, or Luisangel Acuña start knocking on the major league door and cause a reshuffling of the outfield deck.

After playing in some winter ball games, Marte showed up to spring training believing in his ability to stay healthy this year, saying he feels like he could play in 170 games. With how bad he looked in right field for much of his 84 appearances there, Marte simply didn’t look healthy at any point of the season. His .076 isolated slugging was his worst in a single season by far, less than half his career rate of .158, and a full 101 points below the .177 ISO he had accumulated from 2018 through 2022.

Despite his defensive struggles and poor production at the plate, Marte did manage to take advantage of baseball’s new rules to steal 24 bases in just 341 plate appearances. For context, he still ranked 28th in all of baseball despite playing in far fewer games than most of the rest of the players in the top 30.

Looking ahead, however, Marte will need to be more than just a stolen base threat as he enters his age-35 season. If he’s truly fully recovered from his groin and migraine issues from last year, perhaps his range of motion in the outfield and the power that was almost completely absent from his game in 2023 will return this year.

The Mets probably should have done more in terms of contingency planning coming into the season, but should Marte falter in spring training or early in the season, the team would presumably turn to one of Tyrone Taylor, Ben Gamel, Trayce Thompson, or DJ Stewart in right field if it were necessary to bridge the gap to one of the organization’s top outfield prospects.

As for projections, various systems at FanGraphs see Marte sitting in the 95-to-100 wRC+ range this year with most of them assuming he plays over 100 games.