Grading the Mets’ Jake Diekman signing

Jake Diekman, a 37-year-old left-handed pitcher, joins the core of the bullpen with Adam Ottavino, Brooks Raley, and Drew Smith lining up behind the returning Edwin Díaz. Diekman received a $4M guarantee with a 2025 club option for $4M that becomes guaranteed if he pitches at least 58 games in 2024.

Surface level impressions of this signing will likely be highly skeptical. Diekman was a disaster in 2022 for the Red and White Sox, pitching to a combined 4.99 ERA and walking nearly 7 batters per 9 (-0.6 fWAR). He was mediocre in 2021 as well, and he was so bad early on in 2023 that the White Sox—who finished the season 61-101—cut him. That track record and Diekman’s age paint a picture of a veteran arm running out of gas.

Clearly the Rays didn’t think so, and they picked him up at the start of May. From 5/11 onward, Diekman was one of the best relievers in baseball, pitching to a 2.18 ERA with a 3.21 FIP supported by a laughably low 83.7 average exit velocity. Yes, he still walked too many batters (4.96 BB/9), but he induced whiffs at an extremely high rate and limited hard contact as well as nearly any other pitcher in baseball (99th percentile Hard-Hit % per Statcast).

Unsurprisingly, the Rays are better at maximizing pitchers than both Boston and Chicago, and they made some very simple tweaks that unlocked Diekman’s rebound. First, they had Diekman largely ditch the sinker he used more frequently in 2022 (20% usage) and early on in 2023 in favor of his 4-seam fastball:

They also had Diekman drop his arm slot significantly, which we can see in greater horizontal release point (top) and lower vertical release point (bottom):

This had several benefits for Diekman’s movement profile. From his new arm slot, his 4-seam fastball had especially effective adjusted vertical attack angle—in plain English, it came in a lot flatter than batters would expect. He saw an even greater effect on his sweeper, which gained truly outlier vertical movement and attack angle for the pitch type. That’s not typically the most important aspect of a breaking pitch (horizontal aspects typically are more impactful on efficacy), but the resutls were undeniable. Both expected stats (from Alex Chamberlains Pitch Leaderboard, a subscription well worth having) and actual results show Diekman morphing from a dude on his way out of the league to one inducing high-end swing-and-miss and elite contact suppression with his primary offerings.

All together, there’s a very real argument that Diekman was the second best lefty reliever on the market this offseason after Josh Hader (depending on your opinion of Yuki Matsui). Yes, he’s old and yes, he will likely have several outings this year that make you want to scream and pull your hair out as he walks three dudes. This could also all collapse in a moment like it can with every reliever, especially those with recent track records of being bad. But if the Mets are smart enough to maintain the tweaks the Rays implemented, they’ve added a legitimate late-inning option here.

Diekman could wind up being one of the most savvy signings of the offseason, and he’s a vast improvement on the sort of relief signings the Mets have historically made. Given the low price tag and clear upside, this deal receives an A.