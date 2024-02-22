Adrian Houser should be a capable, versatile arm for the 2024 Mets

The Mets haven’t done much in the way of making splashy moves this offseason, but one of the team’s objectively good moves was the trade that brought right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser and outfielder Tyrone Taylor to Queens.

In bringing in two players from his old organization in Milwaukee, David Stearns gave the team some depth at a minimal prospect cost: right-handed pitcher Coleman Crow. Landon Marceaux, the other minor league pitcher the Mets got from the Angels alongside Crow when they dealt a struggling Eduardo Escobar to the Angels last June, remains in the organization. Effectively, the Mets turned a half-season of Escobar into those three players in the span of just under six months.

Having started his career in the Astros’ minor league system, Houser was traded to Milwaukee alongside Josh Hader, Brett Phillips, and Domingo Santana for Mike Fiers and Carols Gómez. That trade went down on July 30, 2015, in between the Mets’ non-trade for Gómez and their trade for Yoenis Céspedes. And after getting a cup of coffee in the big leagues that year, Houser got another one in 2018. But it was his 2019 season, during which he threw 111.1 innings for the Brewers, that made him stick as a major league pitcher.

In total, Houser has made 129 appearances as a major league pitcher, 97 of which have been starts. He owns a ho-hum 4.00 ERA and a 4.19 FIP in total, and he put up his best single season numbers in 2019 (3.72 ERA, 3.88 FIP) and 2021 (3.22 ERA, 4.33 FIP). For what it’s worth, he’s fared better in his time as a reliever, albeit in a much smaller sample. Houser owns a 4.29 ERA in 478.0 innings as a starter and a 1.76 ERA in 61.1 innings as a reliever, and the majority of his relief appearances have been longer than one inning.

Roster Resource currently has Houser listed as the Mets’ fifth start, and depending on how you feel about Luis Severino’s ability to bounce back or just how good Sean Manaea might be with the adjustments he made in-season last year, that sounds about right. Regardless of how you rank those three, Kodai Senga—arm fatigue notwithstanding—and José Quintana have outperformed that group recently.

Should every pitcher make it through spring training healthy, it’s possible that Houser could get bumped to the bullpen when the Mets are in the habit of using five starting pitchers and slide into the rotation whenever the team looks to get Senga a little bit of extra rest between starts. Houser himself is out of options, but Joey Lucchesi, Tylor Megill, and José Butto all have options remaining. If any one of them or prospects Christian Scott, Mike Vasil, or Dominic Hamel were to make the Opening Day rotation, the Mets could option a reliever or designate one for assignment to keep Houser in the big league pitching mix.

For more on the specifics of what Houser throws and how he throws it, check out Lukas Vlahos’s piece grading the Mets’ trade from earlier in the offseason. As for projections, the systems at FanGraphs all see Houser ending up in the mid-to-upper-mid-4s in ERA this year while throwing somewhere between 110 and 135 innings.