Mets Morning News: Kodai Senga dealing with arm fatigue

Meet the Mets

Mets ace Kodai Senga missed practice with arm fatigue and is undergoing testing.

Adam Ottavino struggled mightily with holding runners on last season, and this spring he is working hard to improve his pickoff move.

The Mets have a group of pitching prospects they are hoping to evaluate in camp to see where they fit in to their future plans.

Christian Scott picked up some tips by watching videos of former Met Max Scherzer, which helped him develop into one of the team’s top prospects.

Carlos Beltran will be visiting camp to meet with the players after David Wright already stopped by at the start of spring training.

Around the National League East

The Braves had three players ranked in the top 20 of MLB Network’s top players in Major League Baseball.

Trea Turner said that he thinks everyone in the game hates the new horrendous MLB jerseys.

The Nationals signed Derek Law to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Around Major League Baseball

For too long the Pirates have been a poorly run organization, and it all starts at the top with owner Bob Nutting.

Netflix announced a new documentary that will focus on Expos’ departure from Montreal.

Eric Hosmer announced his retirement after thirteen seasons in Major League Baseball.

Gleyber Torres would like to remain on the Yankees after his current contract is up, but he has not had any extension talks with the team.

Major League Baseball is still considering expanding to 32 teams, and there are a number of cities that could be part of the next expansion.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday, JJ Putz!