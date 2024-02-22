Kodai Senga to start season on IL with moderate shoulder strain

Mets fans heading to Citi Field on March 28 in the hopes of catching an up-close glimpse of Kodai Senga’s ghost fork had their dreams dashed this morning. David Stearns revealed that the team’s ace has been diagnosed with a moderate right posterior capsule strain in his shoulder and will be shut down for the time being.

Stearns stopped short of providing a timeline for the injury, saying that he will not pitch “until symptoms subside and strength returns.” The right-hander is expected to start the year on the IL, taking him out of the running to get the Opening Day nod. Stearns did say that he expects Senga to get “a bunch” of starts this year, which isn’t necessarily assuring given how vague it is.

In his first year in MLB, Kodai Senga finished second in NL Cy Young voting and emerged as the Mets’ ace once Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer were traded to the Astros and the World Series champion Rangers, respectively. Senga finished the year with a 2.98 ERA and a 3.63 FIP, with 202 strikeouts and 77 walks in 166 1⁄ 3 innings.

The pitcher who will get the ball on March 28 is likely on the roster right now, as Stearns added that this injury news does not increase the likelihood of the team adding a starter—presumably referring to free agents Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery. The news leads to a hole in the club’s rotation, which will likely be filled by someone like Tylor Megill or Joey Lucchesi. David Stearns specified his preference for the younger pitchers, such as Mike Vasil or Dominic Hamel, to get some more time in the minors.

The injury puts a strain on a rotation that is already sporting a lot of new names. The club will charge into Opening Day with a core of starters that is headlined by José Quintana as the lone returning figure. The left-hander will be joined by newcomers Adrian Houser, Luis Severino, and Sean Manaea, with a the fifth spot up for grabs among several in-house options.