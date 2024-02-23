Mets Morning News: Kodai Senga has a shoulder injury

Meet the Mets

The Mets haven’t played a spring training game yet, but Kodai Senga—their ace heading into the 2024 season—will begin the regular season on the injured list with a shoulder injury.

There’s no clear timetable for Senga’s return.

David Stearns says the injury doesn’t make the Mets more likely to add another starting pitcher.

If you’re hoping to see the team put one of its better pitching prospects into the Opening Day rotation, well, the Mets want to see them pitch more in the minors first.

The Athletic wrote about Senga’s injury and the Mets’ options to fill his spot in the rotation.

Tim Healey wrote about the injury with some quotes from independent medical experts and Senga himself.

Senga says that giving the injury a little time is the right move.

If Tylor Megill gets the call with Senga out, he’s made some tweaks and says he’s ready.

The Mets signed right-handed pitcher Diosmerky Taveras to a minor league deal.

Anthony DiComo checked in on what Ronny Mauricio has been up to. Carlos Mendoza says it’s important for Mauricio to spend time around the big league club.

Brett Baty explained his swing tweaks in a video with SNY’s Todd Zeile.

Edwin Díaz spoke about his rehab process, spring training, and the 2024 season.

Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez is spending extra time with Francisco Alvarez this spring.

Pete Alonso has hit more home runs than anyone since the beginning of the 2019 season, but this list at MLB.com about who might lead the league in home runs this year doesn’t include him.

Around the National League East

Luis Guillorme is with the Braves now, but he’s very much still in touch with Mets catcher Tomás Nido.

The Marlins signed Tim Anderson, who has some very good seasons under his belt but struggled mightily in 2023, to a one-year, $5 million deal.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball’s awful new uniforms have see-through pants, per many of the players who have been wearing them.

The Tigers signed Gio Urshela, who had been linked to the Mets at one point of the offseason, to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

The Pirates and Mitch Keller agreed to a five-year contract extension.

Having spent the past four seasons with the Red Sox, Alex Verdugo is excited to get a fresh start with the Yankees.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday, Bobby Bonilla!