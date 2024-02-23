A quick look at the Mets’ internal options to take Kodai Senga’s rotation spot

Having announced that Kodai Senga will begin the season on the injured list, the Mets seem set on filling his spot in the Opening Day rotation with a pitcher who is already in the organization. Four starting pitchers appear to be locked in to the rotation, barring any additional injuries: José Quintana, Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Adrian Houser. With that, let’s take a very quick look at the internal options to join that group.

Joey Lucchesi: Based solely on major league stats in 2023, Lucchesi has the strongest case of the group. In 46.2 innings over sporadic time with the big league club last year, he had a 2.89 ERA and a 4.22 FIP. And in total, he has a 3.60 ERA in his time with the Mets, during which he’s made 17 starts and three relief appearances in total. Lucchesi has one year of options remaining.

Tylor Megill: The Mets have turned to Megill far more often than they have Lucchesi, including during the stretches that Lucchesi was fully healthy, over the past few seasons. In 126.1 major league innings last year, Megill had a 4.70 ERA and a 4.96 FIP. His career numbers—a 4.72 ERA and a 4.65 FIP—aren’t great. With David Stearns now running baseball operations, it’ll be interesting to see how the Mets view him—and the tweaks he’s made coming into this season. Megill still has two option years remaining.

José Butto: If things had gone according to plan for the Mets last year, Butto likely wouldn’t have thrown any innings in the big leagues. But things didn’t, and he did—to fairly good results. In 42.0 innings, Butto had a 3.64 ERA and a 4.02 FIP. Butto has one year of options remaining.

Max Kranick: If you weren’t sure who Kranick was until you heard his name mentioned in the wake of Kodai Senga’s injury, you’re not alone. But the 26-year-old right-handed pitcher was claimed on waivers by the Mets from the Pirates in early January. He hasn’t thrown very many innings in recent seasons, and in 43.2 innings in the big leagues, all of which came in 2021 and 2022, he has a 5.56 ERA and a 4.49 FIP. And he only made nine starts in the minors in 2023 with a 4.35 ERA.

Christian Scott: Our top-ranked Mets pitching prospect this year and the 88th-ranked prospect in baseball at Baseball Prospectus, Scott is entering his age-25 season and pitched very well in Double-A Binghamton last year. The Mets have said that they’d prefer to see their pitching prospects get more time in the minors first, and Scott will presumably start the year in Triple-A Syracuse. But a strong showing in spring training could at least make things interesting, and even a few good starts in Syracuse in April could have him knocking at the door to claim one of the team’s major league rotation spots.

Mike Vasil: Between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse, Vasil had a 4.65 ERA last year. He ranked eighth on our list of the organization’s top prospects this year, and he figures to have a bit more to prove than Scott when it comes to major league readiness. Still, he could work his way into the discussion early in the season if he comes out of the gate strong.

Dominic Hamel: Heading into his age-25 season, Hamel put up a solid if unspectacular season in Binghamton with a 3.85 ERA in 124.0 innings last year. The best guess is that he, too, starts the season in Syracuse. And like Vasil, he’ll have an opportunity to show something there that could give him a shot at major league innings this year.