Meet the Mets

There are a few candidates to replace Kodai Senga now that the Mets ace will open the season on the injured list.

Despite the internal options present, there’s no doubt that the team’s rotation has taken a hit with Senga’s injury.

Steve Cohen acknowledged his desire to keep Pete Alonso with the Mets after this season.

Alonso may wind up pulling a Brandon Nimmo and reaching free agency before ultimately re-signing with the Mets.

A familiar face will be around the Mets in 2024, as Carlos Beltrán has been asked by David Stearns to travel with the team at times this year.

Our next ITBSOHL figure is none other than Joey Lucchesi, who spoke about the changes he made to shed some weight over the past year.

New Mets reliever Shintaro Fujinami has temporarily returned home to Japan to deal with a personal matter, according to the team.

Around the National League East

The Braves have a number of options to claim the final spot in their starting rotation.

The Good Phight looked at some of the Phillies’s disappointing draft classes and the impact they’ve had on the current team.

The roster decisions facing the Marlins in spring training include determining who’s going to claim the final spots in the team’s rotation, bullpen, and bench.

FanGraph’s examined Mike Rizzo’s “I don’t care how fast you throw ball four” statement and what it says about the Nationals’ player development challenges in recent years.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB and Nike offered their first public comments in response to the controversy about their new jerseys.

CBS Sports’s Kate Feldman spoke to numerous fashion experts about the jersey fiasco.

The Red Sox are interested in Jordan Montgomery, but are still waiting for the price to drop on the lefty starter.

MLB.com looked at ten hitters who have a chance to lead the league in home runs in 2024.

Arkansas pitcher and 2024 draft prospect Kagen Smith had himself quite a start on Friday night, striking out a stunning seventeen batters in six innings.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane looked at some of the internal options to replace Senga while he’s out with his shoulder injury.

This Date in Mets History

Rod Barajas has the singular accomplishment of hitting the first walk-off home run in Citi Field history, a feat made possible by his signing with the Mets on this date in 2010.