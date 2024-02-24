Flushing is Burning: That’s One Bad Jersey, Harry

Another week, another episode! Grace starts with the somewhat breaking news of Senga’s shutdown, and how depressing that is to hear. Grace then tries to liven the mood with what Mets fans can look forward to this season, but it’s definitely hard to get any real hopes up.

Then, Grace goes into general baseball news, starting with the big topic of the week: the terrible new jerseys that seem to have problems from head to cleats. Then she gets into Rob Manfred’s announcement of this being his final term, and the legacy he will leave.

Then, a double movie minute of two fun movies that exceeded Grace’s expectations and are newly available on digital for home viewing!

Follow us on Twitter/X @FIBPod, on Instagram @FlushingisBurningPod, and email us at flushingisburning@gmail.com!

As always, you can listen or subscribe to all of our Home Run Applesauce podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Visit our Patreon for bonus episodes and to help directly support the podcasters whose work you’ve enjoyed for years, as well as unlock access to exclusive episodes, our Discord server, a monthly playlist, and more.