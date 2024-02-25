Mets Morning News: Spring training games are underway!

Meet the Mets

The Mets lost their first spring training game to the Cardinals 10-5, but the main storyline from yesterday’s game was the pitchers auditioning for roles on the roster. Both Tylor Megill and (especially) Nate Lavender shined in their spring debuts yesterday.

Tylor Megill, Jeremy Hefner, and Jordan Walker spoke to Tim Healey of Newsday about Megill’s new “American Spork” and why he didn’t throw it much in his spring debut.

After some strength work in the offseason, Mets reliever Eric Orze comes into camp almost 15 pounds heavier than he was last year, which he hopes will lead to better results.

Chris Christie, member of the Mets’ board of directors, reported to spring training yesterday.

Though he did return to Japan due to a personal matter, Shintaro Fujinami will also attend to visa issues while there, according to reporting from Mike Puma. He had a similar issue last year with Oakland, but it was before camp began.

After being a Yankee for the past 18 seasons, Carlos Mendoza is finally able to sport some facial hair this spring.

Joel Sherman spoke with Scott Boras about the futures of pending free agents Pete Alonso and Juan Soto, who are both Boras clients.

Francisco Lindor is hosting a baseball clinic today at Clover Park, at which he will work with 50 children from two local little leagues as well as the local Boys and Girls Club.

Around the National League East

The Phillies won a slugfest in their Grapefruit League opener Saturday, beating the Blue Jays 14-13 with four runs in the second inning and 10 in the fifth. Multiple new members of the team remarked upon the positive culture in the clubhouse.

“I want to throw to some hitters and just be able to feel close to what I was pre-injury,” Phillies prospect Andrew Painter said of his goals for 2024.

The Braves beat the Rays 6-5 in their first spring training game behind a sharp Spencer Strider. Michael Harris homered in his spring debut.

The Braves are excited about Tyler Matzek returning to the bullpen now that he has recovered from elbow surgery.

The Nationals lost their spring training opener to the Astros 7-4, but prospect James Wood hit a highlight reel worthy moonshot.

Jen Pawol was the third base umpire for the Nationals-Astros game yesterday, making her the first woman to umpire an MLB spring training game in 17 years.

The Marlins beat the split squad Cardinals 9-8 yesterday and vibes in Marlins camp are good.

During Black History Month, The Athletic is running a series called Black Aces, which features the 15 Black pitchers from either the US or Canada to win at least 20 games in a major league season. Yesterday’s feature showcased two-time Marlins All-Star Dontrelle Willis.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball has asked Arizona lawmakers to exempt players from the state’s minimum wage laws for spring training. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a similar exemption for minor league players last year.

The Cubs signed Cody Bellinger to a three-year, $80 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two years.

MLB.com took a look at the top moments from yesterday’s spring training openers across the league.

Baseball Prospectus published its season preview for the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

In a new episode of Flushing is Burning, Grace Carbone talks about Senga’s injury, the terrible new jerseys, and more.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday, Ed Lynch!