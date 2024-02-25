Kodai Senga received PRP injection, won’t throw for three weeks

Before their spring training game today, the Mets provided an update on right-handed pitcher Kodai Senga, saying that the team’s ace received a PRP injection in his injured shoulder and will not throw for three weeks. From there, the team will determine whether or not Senga is healthy, and if and when he is, he’ll begin his own personal six-week spring training program.

With Opening Day just four-and-a-half weeks away, Senga will clearly miss the first month of the season even if all goes smoothly. In his absence, the Mets have a variety of similar internal options.

In his first season in Major League Baseball last year, Senga was excellent for the Mets. He threw 166.1 innings with a 2.98 ERA and a 3.63 FIP. What was particularly impressive was that he settled in and adapted to playing in a new league and country as the season went along. At the end of April, Senga had a 4.15 ERA. From the beginning of May through the end of the season, he had a 2.76 ERA and wound up getting some down-ballot Cy Young votes while finishing second in National League Rookie of the Year voting.