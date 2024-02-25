Mets claim Kolton Ingram on waivers, place David Peterson on 60-day IL

The Mets have claimed 27-year-old left-handed relief pitcher Kolton Ingram off waivers from the Tigers, and they’ve placed David Peterson on the 60-day injured list to make room for Ingram on their 40-man roster.

Ingram has spent the vast majority of his professional career in the minors. After debuting in the Tigers’ system in 2019, he was released in the summer of 2020 ahead of Major League Baseball’s abbreviated season. Shortly before the 2021 season, the Angels signed him, and he went on to spend that season and the two that followed in that organization.

Last year, Ingram made his major league debut and threw a total of five-and-one-third big league innings. He had an 8.44 ERA in that very short span of time, but he fared much better in his time in the minors, as he finished the year with a 2.95 ERA, 11.4 K/9, and 5.0 BB/9 between his time in Double- and Triple-A. Just a few weeks ago, the Tigers claimed him on waivers from the Angels.

As for Peterson, his move to the 60-day IL was always an expected formality once he underwent hip surgery over the offseason. If he’s able to return this season, it figures to be well after he’s spent the requisite 60 days on the injured list.