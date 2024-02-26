Grading the Mets’ Shintaro Fujinami signing

To round out their latest round of bullpen additions, the Mets brought in another high-risk, high-reward arm in Shintaro Fujinami. The former Atheltic and Oriole, who came over from NPB last season, will earn $3.35M with up to $850K in incentives.

Fujimani was a bit of a disaster in his first MLB season, walking the world and running an ERA over seven in 79 innings. He quickly flamed out as a starter in Oakland, moving to the bullpen after only four starts and continuing to struggle there. Through the end of June, his ERA was a ghastly 9.80, with nearly as many walks (30) as strikeouts (41) in 41.1 innings. This was not a player the A’s were capable of fixing and was quite possibly not a major league quality arm at all. Two weeks before the trade deadline, the A’s abandoned the project altogether, shipping Fujinami to Baltimore for non-prospect Easton Lucas.

Unsurprisingly, Fujinami pitched better as part of a more competent organization, reigning in his wild stuff and pitching to 3.86 ERA over 25.2 innings between 7/21 and 9/13. The Orioles have earned their reputation as a hitting factory over the past few seasons, but their pitching development apparatus has quietly improved as well (even if half their arms are seemingly hurt one week into Spring Training). One would hope to glean some insight on how to improve Fujinami based on what tweaks Baltimore implemented in the back half of the season.

Unfortunately, any changes with the Orioles were fairly subtle. Fujinami’s pitch mix didn’t meaningfully change:

Fujinami 2023 Changes ﻿Pitch Type OAK Pitches OAK Pitch% BAL Pitches BAL Pitch% ﻿Pitch Type OAK Pitches OAK Pitch% BAL Pitches BAL Pitch% 4-Seam 502 56.03% 292 57.48% Splitter 182 20.31% 100 19.69% Cutter 147 16.41% 77 15.16% Sweeper 47 5.25% 39 7.68% Slider 17 1.90% 0.00% Curve 1 0.11% 0.00%

His release point moved slightly to the right—he seemed to be pitching a bit closer to the first base side of the rubber—but not drastically so:

Changes to his pitch shapes were also small; slightly less drop (0.8 inches) on his splitter, slightly more drop (0.7 inches) on his cutter, and a touch more glove-side movement (0.7 inches) on his sweeper.

What did change more significantly was Fujinami’s control. He didn’t necessarily throw more strikes - in fact, he located fewer pitches in the zone for all of his pitch types except for his splitter - but he avoided the heart of the plate much more frequently in Baltimore than in Oakland:

Fujnami Zone Changes ﻿Pitch Type OAK Zone% OAK Heart% BAL Zone% BAL Heart% ﻿Pitch Type OAK Zone% OAK Heart% BAL Zone% BAL Heart% 4-Seam 54.2% 29.1% 53.8% 26.7% Splitter 39.0% 18.1% 47.0% 18.0% Cutter 46.9% 20.4% 44.2% 16.9% Sweeper 42.6% 25.5% 25.6% 12.8%

As for his sweeper, which saw the steepest decline in Zone% after the midseason trade, Fujinami drastically increased the percentage of pitches landing in the Shadow zone - the area encompassing the edge of the rule-book strike zone and a few inches beyond. This observation comes with a significant caveat; the pitch induced significantly fewer whiffs and called strikes despite being located in a part of the zone that should be more effective. Given the small sample size at play here, that’s probably just noise but is worth keeping in mind.

Synthesizing these changes into a coherent 2024 plan for Fujinami is challenging. Frame-by-frame inspection of Fujinami’s game action with the A’s and the Orioles does not reveal any significant mechanic alterations (or at least does not to my untrained eye). Was this a product of something in his routine off the field or during side sessions? Perhaps just a side product of pitching to one of the best catchers in baseball in Adley Rutschman? Or was Fujinami’s strong second half little more than the sort of tantalizing small-sample-size blip that relievers so often tease us with? Fujinami’s stumbles at the tail end of the season (9 ERA w/ 9 BB/9 over his final seven outings) muddies the waters even further and perhaps lends credence to the final hypothesis.

With no clear answer - or at least not one that I can define - we fall back to some high-level analysis that is perhaps more digestible. Based on publicly available stuff metrics, Fujinami has four offerings that are above average and two that are arguable elite:

Fujinami Stuff Metrics ﻿Pitch Type Stuff+* PitchingBot* ﻿Pitch Type Stuff+* PitchingBot* 4-Seam 109 58 Splitter 146 (5th) 60 (5th) Cutter 101 (27th) 74 (2nd) Sweeper 120 62 (29th)

*ranks shown are among qualified relievers in 2023

Note that these scores are for the whole season - even during his time in Oakland, Fujinami’s raw stuff is undeniably excellent. If the Mets can find some way to improve his control (whether it’s the same method used by the Orioles or something different) or perhaps improve his pitch mix (sure seems like he should be throwing more cutters and fewer 4-seam fastballs), there’s clear upside here. Even better, Fujinami’s contract did not include an assignment clause, meaning the Mets could theoretically option him to Triple-A at any point during the season; this makes Fujinami not just a high-upside play, but one that provides the Mets with additional flexibility.

This is the sort of signing that smart teams make to fill out the back of their bullpen. Fujinami’s profile is essentially the opposite of guys like Dennis Santana and Dominic Leone that the Mets have relied on in recent years. It’s not a perfect move, but a very solid one that earns a B+.