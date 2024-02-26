Francisco Álvarez needs to take the next step in 2024

It’s hard not to consider Francisco Alvarez’s rookie season a massive success, all things considered. Buried on the depth chart behind Omar Narváez and Tomás Nido to start the year, Alvarez didn’t appear to feature prominently in the team’s plans for the early part of the season. But a long-term injury to Narváez in the first week opened up a spot behind the dish for the 21-year-old, who got the call-up from Syracuse just seven games into the season as a result and never looked back.

Of course, it took a few weeks for Alvarez to earn his playing time in the eyes of former manager Buck Showalter, which could be one of the many reasons that sentence includes the word “former.” Despite being officially recalled on April 7, Alvarez saw only 23 PAs through April 22 and recorded only 3 hits in that span.

But things changed on the 24th, when Alvarez got the start behind the dish in San Francisco and mashed a game-tying homer late in the game. From there, the rookie quickly wrestled the everyday playing time from the under-performing Nido and basically became the team’s everyday catcher for the rest of the season.

What followed was a very inconsistent offensive season for Alvarez where he would have spurts in which he looked like a budding star, followed by prolonged slumps where he looked overmatched. This is demonstrated perfectly in his monthly splits. His dominant 176 wRC+ in May was followed by a paltry 45 wRC+ in June. He regained his stroke to put up a 163 wRC+ in July only to struggle to a 39 wRC+ in August, but he rebounded once again to a 101 wRC+ in September.

It’s hard to be upset with the final results, though. Alvarez finished the year with a 97 wRC+ and a .209/.284/.437 triple slash, with 25 homers in 423 PAs. For a 21-year-old catcher, those numbers are quite encouraging, especially since Alvarez also proved to make tremendous strides defensively and turned himself into a legitimately solid defensive catcher with strong framing skills. He finished with 2.7 fWAR in 123 games.

So the defense is good enough, and we know the power absolutely plays in the big leagues. But Alvarez was a top-5 prospect in the sport for a reason, and while a roughly average offensive season from a good defensive catcher renders him a solid starter at worst, there’s way more upside here to be tapped in to.

So how does he reach that next level? Well, with the amount of swing-and-miss in his game, Alvarez is likely never going to be a .300 hitter. He also hits the ball hard when he squares it up, but his average exit velocity was only in the 65th percentile according to Baseball Savant last year. He’s just not going to hit a ton of singles. His best strength as a hitter is his raw power, and to maximize that, he needs to lift the ball and drive it as much as possible.

The good news is that 22-year-old is ahead of all of the other Baby Mets in terms of keeping the ball off the ground, but he’s also not where he should be, either. Last year, Alvarez hit the ball on the ground 44% of the time, which is not a disaster, but a slugger like him should probably strive to get that down to at least the mid-30s, which is around where Pete Alonso lives, for example.

On top of that, he needs to not only get the ball in the air more, he needs to hit the ball in the air to the pull-side. According the recently-released app by Baseball Prospectus’s Robert Orr, Alvarez’s pulled fly-ball rate was only 11% last year, which is fairly middle of the pack. It certainly is not indicative of a crisis like in the case of Brett Baty, who was at just 4.5%. But you’d like to see him get to a number closer to 15-16%, which is where someone like Cal Raleigh—a very similar slugging catcher with a near-identical 90th percentile average EV and zone contact rates to Alvarez, according to Rob’s app—has been each of the past two seasons on his way to near-5-WAR campaigns.

So driving the ball in the air to the pull side is the key for Alvarez in 2024. If he can get better at that, he’ll likely find more extra base hits and more consistent power than he showed in 2023. And that could help him develop into one of the premier offensive catchers in the sport.

In addition, some of Alvarez’s consistency issues last year may have been due to his workload. There was a worry that he was being overworked, as he had never before caught as many games as he did in 2023, and Showalter did not go a very good job finding time off for him until the final month or so of the season. Alvarez seemingly worked with a Yadier Molina schedule for much of the year. He’d catch day games after night games, he’d catch every game in a week sometimes, and there was even one stretch in July when he caught nine straight games right before the All-Star break. The Mets could definitely do a better job managing the young catcher’s playing time this year.

Alvarez focusing more on lifting the ball and receiving better load management in 2024 could help him improve his consistency and result in a breakout 2024, which would go a long way towards helping the Mets surpass their modest expectations this year. Failing to get that out of him, though, would leave a lot more question marks in the Mets lineup than we’d like.