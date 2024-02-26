From Complex To Queens, Episode 263: A Penny For Your Thoughts

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Samuel Colt patented the revolver that would come to be known as the Colt .45 on this date back in 1836, so Steve, Ken, and Thomas discuss players who played for the Mets and for the Houston Colt .45s in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Following that, the guys discuss the thought processes behind how they made their individual Top 25 Mets prospect lists for the 2024 season and highlight the different things that they looked at.

