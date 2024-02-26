Mets Morning News: Sprung

Meet the Mets

With the Mets taking Kodai Senga’s recovery slowly, you probably shouldn’t expect to see the staff ace until at least May.

Jose Butto found success with his newly-minted sinker as he kept the Astros scoreless and beating the ball into the ground over his two innings of work.

Only five years removed from only knowing a handful of words in English, Francisco Alvarez is doing solo interviews on SNY in English.

When he was playing in the Mets’ 3-1 win over the Astros, Francisco Alvarez connected for his first home run of the year.

When Carlos Mendoza and Houston split-squad manager Omar Lopez met at home plate to exchange lineup cards, it was the first ever time two Venezuelans faced off as managers.

Seeing a little bit of himself in the youngster, Harrison Bader has already become Drew Gilbert’s veteran mentor.

The Mets transferred David Peterson to the 60-day IL and claimed reliever Kolton Ingram off waivers from the Tigers to fill that roster spot.

Around the National League East

Playing in his second major league camp for the Nationals, Darren Baker is feeling a little more relaxed and ready to follow in his father Dusty’s footsteps to the big leagues.

In his second Spring Training game, the Nationals’ number two prospect James Wood connected for his second home run.

Suddenly the staff veteran and likely to be the Opening Day starter, Jesus Luzardo isn’t quite ready to accept his new titles.

Making his first appearance of the spring, Aaron Nola gave the Phillies two perfect innings against the Yankees.

The Braves lost! It’s probably not going to happen super often so you have to enjoy it, even when it’s a fake game.

Around Major League Baseball

There are a lot of parts of the new MLB uniforms that suck and were designed by bozos and you will be happy to hear that at least one of them is solely the league’s fault.

Oakland’s fan-organized Fan Fest drew an estimated 15-20,000 attendees according to the venue.

Not only is Jen Pawol the first woman in 17 years to umpire an MLB Spring Training game, but she’s also a Hofstra graduate.

In his first game as a New York Yankee, offseason crown jewel Juan Soto hit his first home run in the pinstripes.

Debuting for the Red Sox, his fourth team in the last 12 months, Lucas Giolito pitched two scoreless and hitless innings.

Sure, Carlos Carrasco enjoyed his time with the Mets, but something about putting back on that Cleveland uniform just feels like home.

In his first at bat since returning to the Seattle Mariners after a gap year in San Francisco, Mitch Haniger hit a home run, naturally.

Justin Verlander’s full return to the mound is still a little bit up in the air which could end up saving the Mets the money they’d owe on his 2025 vesting option.

The Gelof brothers, Jake and Zack, shared a professional field for the first time as the Dodgers and A’s faced off in Arizona.

Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to make his Dodgers debut on Tuesday against the White Sox.

Former pesky Marlin Garrett Cooper signed with the Chicago Cubs as a non-roster invitee.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 33rd birthday to Kevin Plawecki, the only player in Mets history to have a February 26th birthday.