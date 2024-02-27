Mets Morning News: Mets slam their way to spring victory

Meet the Mets

Trayce Thompson hit a Grand Slam for the Mets in a 6-3 victory against the Nationals.

Max Kranick, who tossed two perfect innings and earned the win, is excited about pitching for his favorite team. The young hurler grew up a big fan of David Wright (he’s just like me for real).

Tyler Stuart also impressed over two scoreless innings of work.

Luisangel Acuña, who collected a pair of hits in the victory, is “very, very comfortable” at second base, a position he could see himself playing more in the future.

DJ Stewart, who went on something of a Linsanity run last year for the Mets, is looking for an encore after his surprising 2023 surge.

Eric Chavez shared why he apologized to some Mets players at the end of last season.

Edwin Díaz had a message for fans who disrespect players’ families.

Carlos Beltrán’s role with the club is changing this year at the request of David Stearns, and he will be more visible around the major league club in 2024.

This Week in Mets focuses on how David Stearns evaluates spring training results, an update on Kodai Senga, and much more.

Around the National League East

Chris Sale could be the missing piece to the Braves winning another World Series, writes Deesha Thosar.

The Braves and Phillies ranked first and third, respectively, in Matt Snyder’s rankings of the top rotations in all of baseball.

Braxton Garrett, who is experiencing shoulder soreness, will need to throw a few more bullpen sessions before appearing in a Grapefruit League game. Given the state of the calendar, the Marlins hurler’s status for Opening Day remains unclear.

Around Major League Baseball

MLB and the Rangers unveiled the schedule of events leading up to this year’s MLB All Star Game in Arlington.

Theo DeRosa explored one potential dark horse candidate to make each team’s Opening Day roster.

The Twins acquired Manuel Margot in a trade with the Dodgers, which cleared the way for Los Angeles to sign Enrique Hernández (Kiké broke the news himself on Twitter).

Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make their debuts for the Dodgers today and tomorrow, respectively.

The Cardinals inked Brandon Crawford to serve as veteran shortstop depth.

Anthony Rizzo is ‘feeling great’ after returning from a concussion.

Jack Flaherty is looking for a rebound season with the Tigers.

The Red Sox reportedly had a “good meeting” with Scott Boras regarding Jordan Montgomery.

The sale of the Orioles and the transfer to their new ownership could be done by April, and potentially by Opening Day.

This Date in Mets History

While not strictly Mets-related, the sacrifice fly was adopted into the game on this date in 1908. David Wright, unsurprisingly, holds the Mets’ record with 65 sac flies in his career, which surpassed Ed Kranepool’s prior franchise mark of 58 but fell well short of Eddie Murray’s MLB record 128. Another Mets legend, Carlos Beltrán, ranks 16th with 110.