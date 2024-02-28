Drew Gilbert, coming soon to a ballpark near you

If you told a fan at the start of 2023 that Drew Gilbert would be a Met by the end of the year, they’d likely have looked at you askance. The Astros had just selected Gilbert with the 28th overall pick of the 2022 draft, and he’d received consideration for offseason top-100 lists. The Mets meanwhile spent more than $400M on free agents and were heading into the season with nearly $350M on their payroll, by far an MLB record. Clearly they intended to compete, why would the Mets be trading for prospects? And even if they were, what could they possibly sell that would fetch a top-100 caliber player? Clearly you’re just being ridiculous with this Gilbert-to-the-Mets idea.

Well, the Mets flamed out and then somehow convinced the Astros to cough up Gilbert—whose stock rose from a borderline top-100 prospect to a clear top-50 one—as well as another good prospect in Ryan Clifford for a heavily paid down, somewhat diminished Justin Verlander. This move reeked of detrimental ownership interference on the Astros side, a strange role reversal for the Mets to be sure. What resulted was a lot of dead money (~$21M in 2024, and potentially $17.5M more in 2025) and the most exciting outfield prospect the organization has had since Michael Conforto.

The left hand swinging Gilbert, listed generously at 5’9”, dominated in college at Tennessee and immediately made the Astros look smart for drafting him. He torched High-A to start 2023, running a 194 wRC+ in 21 games before being promoted, reaching Double-A by his 32nd professional game. He had a bit of a stumble here, playing through an elbow injury that he probably shouldn’t have that diminished his stats; unsurprising behavior from a player regarded as a “baseball rat,” for both good and ill. No matter, after joining the Mets and getting healthy, Gilbert went back to work and destroyed Double-A Binghamton as well, batting .325/.423/.561 (167 wRC+) in 35 games to close out the year.

We ranked Gilbert second on our preseason top-25 behind Jett Williams, as did Baseball Prospectus. Baseball America ranked Gilbert third behind Williams and Ronny Mauricio, a ranking I vociferously disagree with but is high praise nonetheless. Gilbert checked in at 29th on BP’s top 101 and 91st on BA’s top 100. The scouting report is similar across the board; while none of his tools truly stand out, Gilbert succeeds as a sum-of-his-parts player, someone who will give intense (at times too intense) effort and do everything well even if he doesn’t do anything great. He’s got good bat-to-ball skills, a swing optimized to lift and pull that helps him maximize his pop, a disciplined approach at the plate, and the defensive chops to be good in center and potentially plus in a corner. There’s a 20-20 CF with a 20% better than league average offensive line in here, and that’s an All Star caliber player.

Despite playing fewer than 130 games in the minors, Gilbert is clearly close to ready. Some consolidation time in Triple-A to Indeed, much of the Mets’ reluctance to add an additional outfielder or DH option is likely tied in some way to not wanting to block Gilbert’s imminent arrival (though monetary considerations related to luxury tax thresholds are almost certainly the stronger driver). If Starling Marte can’t run well enough to play the outfield or can’t hit well enough to be playable at all, you can probably expect to see Gilbert in short order, even if we are subjected to a Tyrone Taylor/DJ Stewart platoon for a few weeks first.

Even if the Mets’ current RF/DH options perform adequately to start the year, Gilbert may very well force the issue. It’d not be a surprise to see him torch Triple-A to start the season in much the same way he’s dominated at every other level so far, forcing David Stearns to make a difficult decision by the end of May. A more realistic expectation might be a June or July promotion - perhaps some time around the All Star break - which would give Gilbert the chance to consolidate his gains in the upper minors while still contributing to a potential pennant race in the latter half of the year.

Barring an injury or some of the most blatant service time manipulation in recent memory, you can expect Gilbert patrolling the outfield in Queens by the end of the year. The Mets seem intent on moving Brandon Nimmo to a corner sooner rather than later, and Gilbert could slide nicely into that spot (we’re in for some serious whiplash in playing personalities with that handoff). How he performs in that role - whether as a high-end contributor, merely an average player, or something lesser - will be one of the most impactful 2024 on field storylines for the Mets’ long term organizational health.