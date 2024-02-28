Mets Morning News: Murph joins the booth

Meet the Mets

Anthony DiComo sat down with prospect Drew Gilbert to talk about his first big league camp and more.

Adrian Houser performed well for the Mets in his first outing of the spring.

Luisangel Acuña got reps at second base as the Mets continue to find a spot in the field for their star prospect.

Starling Marte is set to make his Grapefruit League debut this afternoon.

Daniel Murphy made his debut in the SNY broadcast booth during yesterday’s spring training game.

Around the National League East

Chris Sale was dominant in his spring debut for the Braves.

A trio of Nationals’ prospects impressed in a Nationals victory over the Astros.

A new game called Paco Ball has been the talk of Phillies spring training thus far.

Around Major League Baseball

Ichiro Suzuki is already a lock to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but Ken Rosenthal writes how the Japanese star has spend plenty of time in Cooperstown already.

Life as an international minor league baseball player has never been simple.

Wyatt Langford seems destined for stardom writes Jeff Passan.

Shohei Ohtani homered in his Dodgers spring training debut.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Dave Kingman returned to the Mets on this date in 1981.