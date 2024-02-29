Will Tylor Megill’s “American Spork” make him a different pitcher in 2024?

There’s been a common running theme to season previews for pitchers like Tylor Megill over the past few years. The general gist of it would be that if Pitcher X—someone who has largely looked like a sixth or seventh starter, i.e. a guy who will occasionally show some promise but more often has been thoroughly mediocre throughout their baseball career—can just take a minor step forward, they can establish themselves as a starter the Mets can rely on long-term, and the front office can stop needing to add two or three starting pitchers every single offseason.

Every season, two or three season previews go like that. And every season, the sixth or seventh starter in question ends up providing a level of production that is, in fact, consistent with a sixth or seventh starter. And the Mets continue to enter every offseason needing to spend time and resources building an almost entirely new rotation—as they have done this offseason with the acquisitions of Luis Severino, Adrian Houser, and Sean Manaea. And the extended stretch of a franchise once defined by their elite performers on the mound being unable to develop a single quality pitcher continues.

And so now here we are in the year of our lord 2024, and Tylor Megill is entering his fourth major league season in the exact same position he’s been in for the past few years: a piece of the Mets’ starting pitching depth, one who will inevitably get plenty of major league time thanks to the inevitable injuries (and it didn’t take long for one of those injuries to occur). We seem destined to see a whole lot of Megill this year, and few are going to be rejoicing at the thought of a pitcher with a 4.72 career ERA being a regular presence in the team’s starting rotation.

However, one thing is different about Megill this spring. Indeed, one of the top stories in camp has been his supposed development of a new splitter. We first heard him speaking about this new pitch at the end of last season, where he credited Kodai Senga for helping him develop the new pitch and christened it the “American Spork” (a less than thrilling name for it, but let’s put that aside). Now he is seemingly preparing to utilize it more frequently in 2024, and the Mets are apparently convinced that this new pitch has the potential to be an elite one.

We should, of course, temper our expectations here. A pitcher excitedly talking about a new pitch they’ve added to their arsenal over the offseason is only a step removed from a player excitedly talking about how they’ve shown up to camp in the best shape of their life. It makes for an easy article or two from the beat writers, the fans convince themselves that it may mean a breakout season is on the horizon, and all too often it amounts to virtually nothing. Over the course of his career, Tylor Megill has mostly been an acceptable depth piece but little else, and the safest bet is to expect that to continue in 2024 regardless of how much he and the Mets talk up his new weapon.

...and yet...

Look: we haven’t really seen enough of Megill’s new splitter to actually have any real sense of how good it is—he didn’t end up using it that much in his spring training debut. The praise it has been getting might be nothing more than hot air, or at least not indicative of a pitch that is enough to be a significant difference maker for him. But one thing we can say is that the Mets, after years of disastrous pitching development across their entire system, have actually had some recent successes in that department recently—largely because of their tinkering with certain players’ pitch selections. They took Christian Scott, for example—a fifth-round pick who pitched almost entirely out of the bullpen in college—and turned him into a consensus top-100 prospect thanks to improvements they helped him develop to his fastball and changeup. They took José Butto—a middling prospect who seemed destined to a journeyman career—and helped him develop an impressive cutter which allowed him to look like a legitimate major league pitcher at the end of 2023. These were real, tangible improvements the organization drew out of its players which have helped to improve their long-term pitching outlook.

Of course, two players—neither of whom have yet shown sustained major league success, at that—can hardly be called a trend. But these are the kinds of positive developments that have been wholly absent from the entire organization over the past several years. And they’re the kind of outcomes that the smarter organizations in baseball—your Dodgers, your Rays, etc.—have been able to see amongst their players on a seemingly yearly basis. The hope has been that Steve Cohen’s expanded investment in the team’s player development departments would ultimately result in a more consistent output of quality homegrown players. So who is to say that we are not seeing the early stages—the very, very early stages—of that goal being accomplished?

Which brings us back to Megill—someone who has had flashes of big league success, but little more. Again, the safest bet is probably that we see similar levels of production from him in 2024. But what if this new pitch is even close to as good as the Mets are hyping it up to be? Will that allow him to finally take an actual step forward? And let’s also be clear—”an actual step forward” does not mean we should expect him to suddenly be a top of the rotation starter. Most player development wins are going to be more modest than that—but that does not make them meaningless. This new splitter turning Megill into a fourth or fifth starter instead of a sixth or seventh starter would be such a modest victory—but it would still be an incredibly meaningful one. It would mean that the Mets finally have at least one homegrown starter they could rely on for future seasons. And—arguably more importantly—it would further support the notion that the Mets may finally—finally—have an idea about how to take the players in their organization and help to maximize their potential.

Of course, we shouldn’t overlook the importance that Megill’s outlook has not just on the team’s long-term plans, but on their chances of success in 2024. Again: like it or not, we’re going to be seeing a lot of him this year, just as we’ve seen a lot of him in the past three years. If the Mets are going to surpass expectations and make a legitimate playoff run this year, they’re going to need some players to outperform their projections—especially in the rotation. Megill may or may not be up to that task, and relying on one new pitch to lead him to a new level may be a pipe dream. But spring, after all, is the time for such dreams—and more than anything else, Mets fans should be dreaming of a day when outcomes like the one we’re hoping for from Megill are easier to expect. Seeing how this particular pitcher and this particular pitch pan out this year will go a long way towards showing us how close we are to seeing that dream realized.