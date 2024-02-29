Mets Morning News: Pete Alonso blasts his first home run of spring

Meet the Mets

Pete Alonso hit his first home run of spring in the Mets 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

Alonso has been working on becoming more of a complete hitter with hitting coach Eric Chavez after having a down year in terms of average last season.

Starling Marte got his first start of camp and hopes it is the start of a comeback season for him.

The organization is also hoping that Marte can recapture the player he was in 2022 for the team.

Heading into camp José Quintana was an unlikely choice to be the Opening Day starter but he is on track to be on the mound when the season opens in Queens.

Prospect Jett Williams has gotten comfortable communicating with the coaching staff so far this spring.

The Mets are keeping tabs on the starting pitchers still available but should they add to their rotation with Kodai Senga out?

Around the National League East

Michael Harris II continued his hot spring with a home run in the Braves’ tie with the Phillies.

The Marlins lost 6-1 to the Astros.

Bryce Harper made his spring debut at first base for the Phillies and looked comfortable at his new position.

The Nationals defeated the Red Sox by a score of 4-3.

Around Major League Baseball

Just five months after Tim Wakefield lost his battle with brain cancer, his widow tragically also lost her battle with cancer and died at the age of 57.

The Orioles signed Kolten Wong and Julio Teheran to minor league contracts with invites to spring training.

Juan Soto wishes he could’ve spent his entire career in Washington and said it was tough moving to different teams.

The league is considering lowering the number of eligible pitchers on a roster to 12 in an effort to have the focus remain on starting pitching.

Red Sox prospect Brainer Bonaci was suspended for the entire 2024 season for violating the minor league domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Terrence Long!