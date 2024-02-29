Max Kranick has hamstring injury

Max Kranick, a 26-year-old right-handed pitcher picked up on waivers by the Mets over the offseason, has a left hamstring strain. With that, he’ll be sidelined and figures to begin his season on a rehab assignment in the minors, as he’s out of options.

Kranick has thrown just 43.2 innings in the big leagues thus far in his career, all with the Pirates, and in that limited time, he has a 5.56 ERA and a 4.49 FIP. In Triple-A last year, Kranick fared much better in similarly-limited work, throwing just 16.1 innings at that level.

Staying on the field has been a challenge for Kranick, as his single-season high for innings pitched came when he threw 109.1 innings in High-A in 2019. He’s thrown a total of 99.1 innings in the minors over the past three seasons.

With Kodai Senga out to start the season, the Mets’ fifth starter competition figures to come down to one of Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi, or José Butto, barring one of the team’s pitching prospects making an incredible case for themselves in spring training.