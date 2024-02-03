Meet the Mets

The Mets added to their bullpen depth yesterday, finalizing the previously reported signing of Jake Diekman while also inking Shintaro Fujinami to a one-year deal.

Former Mets postseason hero Daniel Murphy will be making a couple appearances in the SNY booth during spring training games.

Adam Ottavino discussed his decision to re-sign with the Mets after previously opting out.

The Mets announced that they’ve acquired cash considerations from the Red Sox in exchange for the previously DFA’d Tyler Heineman.

The Brooklyn Cyclones unveiled their coaching staff for the 2024 season.

FanGraphs examined the Mets prospects who have a reasonable chance of contributing to the big league team this year.

Around the National League East

The Braves announced a number of players who will receive non-roster invitations to spring training - one of whom is former closer Ken Giles, who has inked a minor league deal with Atlanta.

The Phillies will be motivated entering 2024 after a disappointing playoff loss last season.

Around Major League Baseball

Two decades after leading them to their first World Series title in nearly a century, former general manager Theo Epstein is returning to the Red Sox as a part owner and advisor.

The Athletics have added a veteran presence to their pitching staff, acquiring Ross Stripling and cash from the Giants in exchange for minor league outfielder Jonah Cox.

The Twins have signed veteran slugger Carlos Santana to a one-year deal worth at least $5.25 million.

After trading for Corbin Burnes, the Orioles feel pretty bullish about their World Series chances this year.

Byron Buxton is expected to be back in center field for the Twins in 2024, and he deserves the chance to show how good he can be if he stays healthy.

Baseball America provided their rankings of the top farm systems in all of baseball (the Mets came in eighth, in case you were wondering).

MLB.com looked at which positions have the most talent across the league.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

The Amazin’ Avenue prospect team ranked Drew Gilbert as the second best prospect in the team’s farm system entering the 2024 season.

This Date in Mets History

Lucas Duda, who was Good, celebrates a birthday today.