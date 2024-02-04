Mets Morning News: State of the Mets outfield

Meet the Mets

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com takes a look at the state of the Mets outfield.

David Stearns is making small moves, playing the long game, and building relationships and partnerships with other front offices, writes Tim Boyle at Rising Apple in response to the Mets trading veteran catcher Tyler Heineman to the Red Sox for cash.

Around the National League East

Battery Power reviewed notes from Braves Fest.

The Miami Herald previewed the Marlins’ 2024 rotation.

The Nationals announced that catcher Israel Pineda, who was designated for assignment last week, cleared outright waivers and has been assigned to Triple-A Rochester.

Around Major League Baseball

The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handed reliever Gregory Santos in a trade with the Chicago White Sox for right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and the 69th pick in the 2024 draft.

The White Sox also traded righty Cristian Mena to the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder Dominic Fletcher.

The Rays are nearing a deal with reliever Phil Maton.

On Twitter, Mike Piazza boosted the story of Mathieu Silva, a young player who is helping baseball’s growth in Italy.

Shohei Ohtani said he is “very confident” he’ll be DH’ing for the Dodgers to start the 2024 season; he is on track with his rehab on the hitting side and will hit velocity when he reports for spring training.

This Date in Mets History

On February 4, 1963, New York mayor Robert Wagner signed a bill formally changing the name of Mets’ former home ballpark to William A. Shea Municipal Stadium.