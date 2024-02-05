Mets Morning News: May(s) Day

Meet the Mets

To commemorate 2/4/24, the city of San Francisco proclaimed the day to be Willie Mays Day.

Kodai Senga is expected to arrive in Florida either today or tomorrow, ahead of the rest of the team, to re-acclimate himself to life in the United States.

New Met Luis Severino is on of the players highlighted by MLB dot com as a potential bounceback candidate for 2024.

Around the National League East

Mets Legend Adonis Medina signed a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals.

In another minor-league deal, the Braves signed former Cardinals reliever Jake Walsh.

Around Major League Baseball

If rumors are to be believed, the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. are discussing a potential contract extension.

Folks, Gritty is a very nasty guy, very nasty and he treated our beautiful Joey Votto very badly at the NHL All Star Game.

Old friend and Current Legend in Rangers Lore, Travis Jankowski is back in Texas hoping for another World Series in his future.

Coming off of a solid season with the Blue Jays, Jay Jackson signed a minor-league deal to join the Twins organization.

Averaging 1.5 new contracts per year over the past two offseasons, Carlos Correa is hoping that this season is both healthy and productive.

After the Dodgers’ billion-dollar offseason, it’s World Series or nothing for Mookie Betts.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1903, Joan Payson, the matriarch of the Mets, was born.