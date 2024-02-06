Mets Morning News: Jett the Met tops several lists

Meet the Mets

Keith Law published his Top 100 prospects list for 2024. Four Mets made the cut: Jett Williams (30), Luisangel Acuña (45), Ronny Mauricio (94), and Drew Gilbert (100).

Similarly, Joe DeMayo shared his list of the team’s top prospects, which also featured Jett Williams at the top.

Joe Pantorno looked at the team’s internal DH options.

Mark Vientos is ready for the opportunity to DH.

Brandon Nimmo discussed playing some left field this season.

Bobby Valentine recounted watching Patrick Mahomes chase fly balls in the outfield when his father was on the Mets, and the future Super Bowl-winning QB worried the skipper.

Around the National League East

Chris Haft reminisced about Hank Aaron’s most memorable moments on what would have been his 90th birthday.

Mark Bowman is keeping an eye on these Braves non-roster invitees.

The Phillies could be a sleeper team for Jordan Montgomery and Cody Bellinger, writes Evan Macy.

LoanDepot welcomed 35,972 fans to watch Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, which was the largest single-game attendance in Caribbean Series history.

Miami is still considering various options at shortshop.

Around Major League Baseball

Dayn Perry explored the history of some of MLB’s most prominent superteams.

Anthony Castrovince shared his 2024 all-underrated team.

Castrovince also wrote about Dobie Moore, a baseball legend lost in time.

The Royals and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. came to an agreement on an 11-year extension worth $288.7 million, which includes three-year club options that could make it a 14-year deal worth $377.7 million. It is the largest contract in Royals history.

David Adler believes Witt Jr. is well worth the contract.

The Dodgers re-signed reliever Ryan Brasier to a two-year deal worth $9 million.

Following the signing, Los Angeles traded Caleb Ferguson to the Yankees.

The Yankees pulled a ‘we tried’ on Corbin Burnes as the ace went to the division rival Orioles.

The Giants are in talks with Jorge Soler, according to Susan Slusser, in an effort to infuse some power into their lineup.

The Brewers signed Jakob Junis to a one-year deal worth $7 million, and then traded Ethan Small to San Francisco for cash after designating Small for assignment.

The Reds have signed infielder Josh Harrison on a minor league deal, which gives him the opportunity to play for his hometown.

A PAC backed by the Nevada State Education Association’s Strong Public Schools is suing Nevada over funding for the Athletics’ stadium in Las Vegas.

Check out the brand new, official, hot-off-the-presses spring training caps.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Lukas Vlahos graded the team re-signing Adam Ottavino and gave it a pretty low mark.

Jett Williams topped the Amazin’ Avenue Top 25 Prospects list.

A new episode of the Flushing Is Burning podcast went live!

This Date in Mets History

The Mets acquired Al Leiter via trade from the Marlins on this date in 1998. Leiter would go on to pitch one of the most memorable games in franchise history and was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame last year.