Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2024

We’ve officially wrapped up our countdown of our list of the Mets’ top twenty-five prospects going into the 2024 season. I hope you enjoyed it, and that it was as educational to everyone reading as it was enjoyable for me putting it together. I encourage everyone to use the comment section to submit questions about the state of the Mets’ farm system, our 2024 list, our individual lists, or anything else you have questions about. We’ll do our best to answer everyone!

Here, then, is the full list, complete with links to each player’s write-up:

Rank Steve Lukas Ken Thomas 1 Jett Williams Jett Williams Jett Williams Jett Williams 2 Drew Gilbert Drew Gilbert Drew Gilbert Drew Gilbert 3 Ronny Mauricio Marco Vargas Luisangel Acuna Luisangel Acuna 4 Luisangel Acuna Christian Scott Marco Vargas Christian Scott 5 Ryan Clifford Luisangel Acuna Ryan Clifford Ryan Clifford 6 Christian Scott Ryan Clifford Ronny Mauricio Marco Vargas 7 Blade Tidwell Jacob Reimer Blade Tidwell Ronny Mauricio 8 Mike Vasil Jeremy Rodriguez Mike Vasil Mike Vasil 9 Dominic Hamel Ronny Mauricio Christian Scott Jacob Reimer 10 Kevin Parada Mike Vasil Kevin Parada Dominic Hamel 11 Jacob Reimer Dominic Hamel Dominic Hamel Jeremy Rodriguez 12 Tyler Stuart Kevin Parada Jacob Reimer Kevin Parada 13 Joander Suarez Matt Rudick Jeremy Rodriguez Brandon Sproat 14 Brandon Sproat Brandon Sproat Brandon Sproat Blade Tidwell 15 Matt Rudick Blade Tidwell Ronald Hernandez Alex Ramirez 16 Alex Ramirez Ronald Hernandez Matt Rudick Ronald Hernandez 17 Stanley Consuegra Boston Baro Colin Houck Stanley Consuegra 18 Marco Vargas Colin Houck Joander Suarez Colin Houck 19 Layonel Ovalles Tyler Stuart Tyler Stuart Tyler Stuart 20 Douglas Orellana Coleman Crow Alex Ramirez Nathan Lavender 21 Jeffry Rosa Nolan McLean Stanley Consuegra Nolan McLean 22 Jeremy Rodriguez Nathan Lavender Layonel Ovalles Boston Baro 23 Ronald Hernandez Stanley Consuegra Nathan Lavender Zach Thornton 24 Colin Houck Alex Ramirez Brandon McIlwain Kade Morris 25 Brandon McIlwain Zach Thornton Coleman Crow Coleman Crow 26 Nick Morabito Kade Morris Boston Baro Brandon McIlwain 27 Julio Zayas Brandon McIlwain Zach Thornton Jesus Baez 28 Calvin Ziegler Layonel Ovalles Nolan McLean Dylan Tebrake 29 Jesus Baez Dylan Tebrake Jesus Baez Layonel Ovalles 30 Jake Zitella AJ Ewing Kade Morris Raimon Gomez

