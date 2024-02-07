Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2024

We’ve officially wrapped up our countdown of our list of the Mets’ top twenty-five prospects going into the 2024 season. I hope you enjoyed it, and that it was as educational to everyone reading as it was enjoyable for me putting it together. I encourage everyone to use the comment section to submit questions about the state of the Mets’ farm system, our 2024 list, our individual lists, or anything else you have questions about. We’ll do our best to answer everyone!
Here, then, is the full list, complete with links to each player’s write-up:
- Jett Williams
- Drew Gilbert
- Luisangel Acuña
- Ryan Clifford
- Christian Scott
- Ronny Mauricio
- Marco Vargas
- Mike Vasil
- Jacob Reimer
- Dominic Hamel
- Blade Tidwell
- Kevin Parada
- Jeremy Rodriguez
- Brandon Sproat
- Tyler Stuart
- Ronald Hernandez
- Alex Ramirez
- Matt Rudick
- Colin Houck
- Stanley Consuegra
- Joander Suarez
- Nathan Lavender
- Boston Baro
- Layonel Ovalles
- Nolan McLean
Amazin’ Avenue 2024 Top 25 Mets Prospects
|Rank
|Steve
|Lukas
|Ken
|Thomas
|1
|Jett Williams
|Jett Williams
|Jett Williams
|Jett Williams
|2
|Drew Gilbert
|Drew Gilbert
|Drew Gilbert
|Drew Gilbert
|3
|Ronny Mauricio
|Marco Vargas
|Luisangel Acuna
|Luisangel Acuna
|4
|Luisangel Acuna
|Christian Scott
|Marco Vargas
|Christian Scott
|5
|Ryan Clifford
|Luisangel Acuna
|Ryan Clifford
|Ryan Clifford
|6
|Christian Scott
|Ryan Clifford
|Ronny Mauricio
|Marco Vargas
|7
|Blade Tidwell
|Jacob Reimer
|Blade Tidwell
|Ronny Mauricio
|8
|Mike Vasil
|Jeremy Rodriguez
|Mike Vasil
|Mike Vasil
|9
|Dominic Hamel
|Ronny Mauricio
|Christian Scott
|Jacob Reimer
|10
|Kevin Parada
|Mike Vasil
|Kevin Parada
|Dominic Hamel
|11
|Jacob Reimer
|Dominic Hamel
|Dominic Hamel
|Jeremy Rodriguez
|12
|Tyler Stuart
|Kevin Parada
|Jacob Reimer
|Kevin Parada
|13
|Joander Suarez
|Matt Rudick
|Jeremy Rodriguez
|Brandon Sproat
|14
|Brandon Sproat
|Brandon Sproat
|Brandon Sproat
|Blade Tidwell
|15
|Matt Rudick
|Blade Tidwell
|Ronald Hernandez
|Alex Ramirez
|16
|Alex Ramirez
|Ronald Hernandez
|Matt Rudick
|Ronald Hernandez
|17
|Stanley Consuegra
|Boston Baro
|Colin Houck
|Stanley Consuegra
|18
|Marco Vargas
|Colin Houck
|Joander Suarez
|Colin Houck
|19
|Layonel Ovalles
|Tyler Stuart
|Tyler Stuart
|Tyler Stuart
|20
|Douglas Orellana
|Coleman Crow
|Alex Ramirez
|Nathan Lavender
|21
|Jeffry Rosa
|Nolan McLean
|Stanley Consuegra
|Nolan McLean
|22
|Jeremy Rodriguez
|Nathan Lavender
|Layonel Ovalles
|Boston Baro
|23
|Ronald Hernandez
|Stanley Consuegra
|Nathan Lavender
|Zach Thornton
|24
|Colin Houck
|Alex Ramirez
|Brandon McIlwain
|Kade Morris
|25
|Brandon McIlwain
|Zach Thornton
|Coleman Crow
|Coleman Crow
|26
|Nick Morabito
|Kade Morris
|Boston Baro
|Brandon McIlwain
|27
|Julio Zayas
|Brandon McIlwain
|Zach Thornton
|Jesus Baez
|28
|Calvin Ziegler
|Layonel Ovalles
|Nolan McLean
|Dylan Tebrake
|29
|Jesus Baez
|Dylan Tebrake
|Jesus Baez
|Layonel Ovalles
|30
|Jake Zitella
|AJ Ewing
|Kade Morris
|Raimon Gomez
As always, a special thanks goes out to our friends at Baseball Prospectus, Baseball America, FanGraphs, and the countless others who have contributed to our collective knowledge of the Mets’ farm system through first-hand information or secondary sources. Another thanks goes out to the various photographers who have graciously allowed Amazin’ Avenue to use their shots over the years.
Last but certainly not least, the Amazin’ Avenue minor league team thanks our amazing community for their continued passion and enthusiasm. None of this would be possible—or needed—without your continued support.
Love the Mets, Love the Mets!
Loading comments...