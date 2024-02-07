 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2024

We present our list of the Mets’ best prospects heading into the 2024 season.

By Steve Sypa, Lukas Vlahos, Kenneth Lavin, and Thomas Henderson
New York Mets v Houston Astros minor leaguers
Jett Williams
We’ve officially wrapped up our countdown of our list of the Mets’ top twenty-five prospects going into the 2024 season. I hope you enjoyed it, and that it was as educational to everyone reading as it was enjoyable for me putting it together. I encourage everyone to use the comment section to submit questions about the state of the Mets’ farm system, our 2024 list, our individual lists, or anything else you have questions about. We’ll do our best to answer everyone!

Here, then, is the full list, complete with links to each player’s write-up:

  1. Jett Williams
  2. Drew Gilbert
  3. Luisangel Acuña
  4. Ryan Clifford
  5. Christian Scott
  6. Ronny Mauricio
  7. Marco Vargas
  8. Mike Vasil
  9. Jacob Reimer
  10. Dominic Hamel
  11. Blade Tidwell
  12. Kevin Parada
  13. Jeremy Rodriguez
  14. Brandon Sproat
  15. Tyler Stuart
  16. Ronald Hernandez
  17. Alex Ramirez
  18. Matt Rudick
  19. Colin Houck
  20. Stanley Consuegra
  21. Joander Suarez
  22. Nathan Lavender
  23. Boston Baro
  24. Layonel Ovalles
  25. Nolan McLean

Other Players of Note

Amazin’ Avenue 2024 Top 25 Mets Prospects

Rank Steve Lukas Ken Thomas
1 Jett Williams Jett Williams Jett Williams Jett Williams
2 Drew Gilbert Drew Gilbert Drew Gilbert Drew Gilbert
3 Ronny Mauricio Marco Vargas Luisangel Acuna Luisangel Acuna
4 Luisangel Acuna Christian Scott Marco Vargas Christian Scott
5 Ryan Clifford Luisangel Acuna Ryan Clifford Ryan Clifford
6 Christian Scott Ryan Clifford Ronny Mauricio Marco Vargas
7 Blade Tidwell Jacob Reimer Blade Tidwell Ronny Mauricio
8 Mike Vasil Jeremy Rodriguez Mike Vasil Mike Vasil
9 Dominic Hamel Ronny Mauricio Christian Scott Jacob Reimer
10 Kevin Parada Mike Vasil Kevin Parada Dominic Hamel
11 Jacob Reimer Dominic Hamel Dominic Hamel Jeremy Rodriguez
12 Tyler Stuart Kevin Parada Jacob Reimer Kevin Parada
13 Joander Suarez Matt Rudick Jeremy Rodriguez Brandon Sproat
14 Brandon Sproat Brandon Sproat Brandon Sproat Blade Tidwell
15 Matt Rudick Blade Tidwell Ronald Hernandez Alex Ramirez
16 Alex Ramirez Ronald Hernandez Matt Rudick Ronald Hernandez
17 Stanley Consuegra Boston Baro Colin Houck Stanley Consuegra
18 Marco Vargas Colin Houck Joander Suarez Colin Houck
19 Layonel Ovalles Tyler Stuart Tyler Stuart Tyler Stuart
20 Douglas Orellana Coleman Crow Alex Ramirez Nathan Lavender
21 Jeffry Rosa Nolan McLean Stanley Consuegra Nolan McLean
22 Jeremy Rodriguez Nathan Lavender Layonel Ovalles Boston Baro
23 Ronald Hernandez Stanley Consuegra Nathan Lavender Zach Thornton
24 Colin Houck Alex Ramirez Brandon McIlwain Kade Morris
25 Brandon McIlwain Zach Thornton Coleman Crow Coleman Crow
26 Nick Morabito Kade Morris Boston Baro Brandon McIlwain
27 Julio Zayas Brandon McIlwain Zach Thornton Jesus Baez
28 Calvin Ziegler Layonel Ovalles Nolan McLean Dylan Tebrake
29 Jesus Baez Dylan Tebrake Jesus Baez Layonel Ovalles
30 Jake Zitella AJ Ewing Kade Morris Raimon Gomez

As always, a special thanks goes out to our friends at Baseball Prospectus, Baseball America, FanGraphs, and the countless others who have contributed to our collective knowledge of the Mets’ farm system through first-hand information or secondary sources. Another thanks goes out to the various photographers who have graciously allowed Amazin’ Avenue to use their shots over the years.

Last but certainly not least, the Amazin’ Avenue minor league team thanks our amazing community for their continued passion and enthusiasm. None of this would be possible—or needed—without your continued support.

Love the Mets, Love the Mets!

