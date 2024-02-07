Mets Morning News: It’s projection season

Meet the Mets

PECOTA projections are now live, with the Mets projected to finish third in the NL East with 84 wins and a 42% chance to make the playoffs.

Andy Martino writes it’s not too hard to see a path to playoff contention for the Mets.

The Mets made room for their official addition of Jake Diekman.

Mike Puma reported there has been dialogue between the Mets and J.D. Martinez.

While the Mets rebuilt their rotation for 2024, did they also make it better?

Buck Showalter spoke on his belief the Mets would’ve made the playoffs in 2023 if the team had stayed the course.

Around the National League East

The Nationals signed Steven Nogosek to a minor league deal.

The Phillies traded for Michael Rucker, adding to their bullpen depth.

The Marlins acquired Jonah Bride from the A’s for cash.

Around Major League Baseball

The Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman said the Athletics’ plans to move to the city ‘don’t make sense’. Goodman then released a follow-up statement.

Clayton Kershaw agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Dodgers.

Jose Altuve signed a five-year contract extension with the Astros.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Steve Sypa looks at other prospects of note for the 2024 season.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Endy Chavez!