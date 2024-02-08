Mets Morning News: David Stearns discusses Pete Alonso’s future

Meet the Mets

David Stearns chatted about the state of the team heading into the 2024 season.

While it seems like a Pete Alonso extension is unlikely any time soon, the president of baseball operations was hopeful Alonso would be a Met for a long time.

Stearns’ first offseason as acting GM of the Mets has not been flashy but instead he took a more measured approach to constructing the team.

J.D. Martinez and the Mets are nowhere close to a signing a deal to bring the free agent to Queens.

Bobby Valentine remembers Patrick Mahomes shagging fly balls as a kid at Shea Stadium and how he worried about the youngster getting hurt.

Around the National League East

The Braves have great odds of winning the World Series according to Fangraphs’ 2024 projections.

The Marlins designated righty Kaleb Ort for assignment to make room for Declan Cronin on the roster.

The Phillies expect top prospect Andrew Painter to miss the entire 2024 season as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.

Around Major League Baseball

A plan was presented to MLB owners as a way for major leaguers to participate in the 2028 Olympics that will be held in Los Angeles.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case against the Blue Jays and was awarded the $19.9 million contract he was seeking.

Netflix is developing two new documentary series surrounding the Boston Red Sox. One will focus on the 2004 team and the other will follow the 2024 team throughout the season.

The Brewers have reportedly signed catcher Gary Sánchez to a contract worth $7 million.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

The Mets gave Todd Zeile their Zeile of Approval for the second time when they re-signed the first baseman on this date in 2004.