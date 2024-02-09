Mets Morning News: Mets announce minor league and player development staff for 2024

Meet the Mets

The Mets announced their minor league coaching and player development staffs yesterday.

With Patrick Mahomes set to play in yet another Super Bowl, here’s yet another reminder that his dad once played for the Mets.

Around Major League Baseball

The Red Sox signed former Mets prospect Michael Fulmer to a minor league deal.

Adolis García and the Rangers avoided an arbitration hearing by agreeing to a two-year deal.

The Rays gave extensions to their president of baseball operations and manager.

J.D. Davis won his arbitration case with the Giants.

Here’s the latest on the sale of the Orioles.

The MLBPA hired Carlos Gómez.

There’s a new corporate name for the spring training ballpark that the Astros and Nationals share.

In the ongoing joke that is the Athletics’ plan to move to Las Vegas, the commissioner of baseball still doesn’t know where they’ll play between Oakland and Vegas. That’s if they ever make it to Vegas at all. The commissioner would be “disappointed” if the A’s don’t open the 2028 season in Vegas.

Major League Baseball is working on launching a streaming package that would include half of the teams in the league.

MLB Pipeline took a stab at guessing each organization’s top prospect two years in advance.

The MLBPA has begun certifying agents who represent only minor league players.

Ángel Padrón, who spent five seasons in the Red Sox’ minor league system, threw the second no-hitter in Caribbean Series history.

The Pirates signed Brent Honeywell to a minor league contract.

Clayton Kershaw is happy with his offseason decisions and aiming for a July return.

Over at FanGraphs, Davy Andrews asks an important question: Has anyone ever hit the Target Field Target?

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

A very happy birthday to Mookie Wilson.