Former Mets GM Billy Eppler placed on restricted list for 2024 season for misuse of injured list

Major League Baseball announced today that former Mets general manager Billy Eppler has been placed on the restricted list through the end of the 2024 World Series. With that, Eppler is effectively suspended from working in baseball this season unless the commissioner grants him the opportunity to be reinstated sooner.

The league’s press release says that its investigation into Eppler and the Mets revealed that only Eppler himself committed any wrongdoing under the league’s rules regarding the injured list. Here’s the entirety of what the league wrote in that release: