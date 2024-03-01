Sean Manaea will look to revitalize his career in New York

If you were dreaming up potential Mets free agent signings to shore up the starting rotation at the beginning of the offseason, your list probably started with names like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, or Jordan Montgomery. A name like Sean Manaea was probably not high on your list, if it was even on your list at all.

But while Yamamoto went to LA and Snell and Montgomery still sit untouched on the free agent market, Manaea is the one in Mets camp, the recipient of the largest offseason contract the the richest team in baseball handed out this year.

Well, how did that happen? At a quick glance, Manaea doesn’t exactly inspire a lot of confidence. The Samoan southpaw has pitched to a 4.96 ERA and a 4.44 ERA in the last two seasons, respectively, while pitching in pitcher’s parks in San Diego and San Francisco. He was so bad at the start of 2023 that he was relegated to the bullpen for the Giants, and only made 10 starts all year. The 32-year-old had a prospect pedigree long ago, but had become firmly entrenched as a bottom of the rotation pitcher in recent years. This looks, on the surface, like a glorified “dumpster dive” from David Stearns, trying to cheap out on rotation options instead of giving big money to better pitchers.

But to understand this more, you have to look deeper. As Mike Axisa for CBS Sports detailed, Manaea went to Driveline in the 2022-23 offseason and figured out how to throw harder. As a result, he came out last year and increased his average fastball velocity by over 2 MPH. He also completely ditched his sinker, which got hit around in 2022, and only featured his now-harder four-seamer as his main fastball offering. That pitch was much more successful in 2023 than his sinker was in previous seasons.

Then, after his slow start last year relegated him to the bullpen for the Giants, Manaea started tinkering with a sweeper, and found great success from it. Lukas Vlahos discussed this in his analysis of the signing last month, and here’s what Lukas said about that new sweeper:

Largely used in place of his old slider, the pitch induced a 36.3% rate and limited batters to only a 18.5% hard hit rate. It was a top-30 sweeper on a rate basis and helped Manaea right his season, giving him a functional breaking ball to complement his always effective changeup. Between June 1st and September 6th, he tossed 57 innings with a 3.27 FIP while working mostly in bulk relief. An abnormally low 64.2% LOB% elevated his ERA, but this was a new pitcher that looked a lot more like a #3 or even a #2 starter rather than a struggling back end guy.

With that sweeper, his harder four-seam fastball, and his changeup, Manaea all of a sudden developed a solid three-pitch mix midway through last season, and basically rendered himself a completely different pitcher than what he was previously. From when he started throwing that sweeper on May 30, Manaea pitched to a 3.60 ERA with a 3.19 FIP over 85 innings. He dropped his HR/9 to 0.64 during that time, which is a stark contrast to when he was allowing nearly 2 HR/9 in the first eight weeks of the year. He didn’t strikeout a ton more, but limited hard contact in a way he never really had before and pitched like someone who could be a reliable mid-rotation starter, and maybe even more.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Manaea’s work didn’t stop there. This offseason, he worked on improving his pitch mix even further. He claims he made an adjustment to his changeup this offseason to induce more chase with it, and he also started working on a new cutter to serve as more of a weapon against right-handed batters to pair with his sweeper against lefties. This is the exact same strategy that Max Scherzer has employed for years—using his slider only against same-sided hitters and the harder cutter against opposite-handed hitters.

With all of these changes, looking back at Manaea’s stats from anything pre-May 2023 feels like an exercise in futility. He is a completely different pitcher now than he was even 12 months ago, and the veteran’s upside at just a two-year, $28 million commitment should be obvious after his performance with the Giants post-sweeper last year. If those numbers translate over a larger sample size, we could be looking at a top of the rotation kind of starter here if everything goes right. But even if it doesn’t, there’s still a good chance Manaea is a competent mid-or-backend rotation option at a reasonable salary.

Unfortunately, the Mets are now suddenly relying quite a bit more on him hitting that upside with Kodai Senga expected to miss time. If the Manaea can provide quality innings in Senga’s absence, that will lessen the blow for however many starts the Mets’ ace winds up missing.