Mets Morning News: José Quintana, Opening Day starter?

Meet the Mets

José Quintana is lined up to be the Mets’ Opening Day starter.

Right-handed pitcher Max Kranick has a left hamstring injury, taking one pitcher out of the team’s competition for its final rotation spot.

Adam Ottavino is well aware of the stolen base numbers against him last year and is working on fixing the issue.

Brandon and Chelsea Nimmo rented out a miniature golf place the other night for the Mets to do some team bonding.

Shintaro Fujinami’s visa issues has been resolved, and he’ll be doing typical spring training things soon.

The Mets signed a player named Jon Duplantier to a minor league deal.

The Mets dropped the latest episode of their official podcast.

This list of fireballing minor league pitchers highlights Raimon Gómez of the Mets.

Anthony DiComo caught up with Darryl Strawberry and wrote about his public speaking visits to prisons.

Here are a whole bunch of spring training notes from beloved SNY contributor Andy Martino.

Mike Vasil says he’s benefiting from the Mets’ new pitching lab and that his stuff feels sharper. And he’s looking forward to pitching with a human calling balls and strikes tomorrow.

Joel Sherman writes that the Mets’ success this year relies heavily upon Luis Severino and Sean Manaea.

Around the National League East

The Marlins have a slew of players with tattoos, and Christina De Nicola spoke to a bunch of them to get the stories behind their ink.

Here’s how the Braves fared in split-squad action yesterday.

Hall of Famer Scott Rolen visited Nationals spring training.

Speaking of the Nationals, they put up signs around camp that say, “I don’t care how fast you throw ball four.”

The Good Phight wonders if the Phillies will have four All-Stars in their infield this season.

And speaking of the Phillies, it’s apparently a big deal that they’re doing away with Dollar Dog Night.

Around Major League Baseball

With several significant free agents still unsigned, here are the details on whether or not a signing deadline could ever become a thing in Major League Baseball.

Kris Bryant reflects on his decision to sign with the Rockies as baseball was returning from the lockout ahead of the 2022 season.

At FanGraphs, Ben Clemens considers a new way of looking at depth.

If you want a detailed breakdown of how accurately umpires call balls and strikes, Leo Morgenstern of FanGraphs has you covered.

Giants pitcher Tristan Beck has an aneurysm in his upper arm and is weighing treatment options. David Cone went through the same thing and hopes to talk to Beck.

At Defector, Lauren Theisen writes about the novel The Celebrant.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets’ relationship with Tom Seaver started to take a turn for the worse on this date in 1976, driven largely by the team’s decision to cut his pay ahead of his Cy Young-winning 1975 season.