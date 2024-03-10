Mets Morning News: Manaea’s haircut, McNeil taking swings

Meet the Mets

Sean Manaea, who pitched four scoreless innings in yesterday’s 9-3 Grapefruit League victory over the Cardinals, says that pitching without his long hair is “so much easier.”

Jeff McNeil took swings off a tee, but it will be another week or so before he’ll see Grapefruit League action, according to Carlos Mendoza. McNeil is still “pretty sure” he’ll be ready for Opening Day.

Brandon Nimmo told Tim Healey that he is willing to bat lower in the order if needed to help the team.

Ji Man Choi had a fun exchange with a fan yesterday.

Mets pitching prospects Christian Scott, Mike Vasil, Dominic Hamel, and Nate Lavender are all cheering each other on in camp this spring.

Around the National League East

Free Agent J.D. Martinez and the Marlins have had recent discussions, according to reporting by Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. Martinez is reportedly seeking a two-year deal.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said yesterday that Brandon Marsh, who has been dealing with a knee injury, could make his Grapefruit League debut by the middle or end of next week.

Nationals outfielder Victor Robles was removed from yesterday’s spring training game against the Astros due to a hamstring injury.

Around Major League Baseball

Having signed Matt Chapman, the Giants placed J.D. Davis on waivers.

Carlos Correa says he has no regrets and holds no grudges over the mega deals that never were with the Giants and Mets.

Blake Snell has a “strong preference” to play for the Angels, who are among the teams interested in him, according to reporting by Buster Olney of ESPN.

This Date in Mets History

The 1962 Mets played their very first spring training game on March 10. Naturally, they lost.