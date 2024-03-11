Shintaro Fujinami is one of the most intriguing players on the 2024 Mets

Last offseason, the Oakland A’s made their one-and-only splash in the free agent market by signing Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to a one-year, $3.25 million contract out of NPB. There was a lot of interest in Fujinami coming over from Japan due to his velocity and his raw stuff—he easily touches 100 MPH with a plus splitter—but a lot of teams saw him as a reliever due to his command issues despite elite strikeout rates in Japan as a starter. He signed with A’s ostensibly in part because they had ample opportunity for him in the starting rotation, where they deployed him to begin the season.

It didn’t go very well as a starter for Fujinami. In his first start in the majors, he surrendered eight earned runs. It didn’t get immediately better for him after that, either, and after just four starts, Fujimani was moved to the bullpen after another eight-run outing on April 22.

Fujinami still struggled out of the bullpen throughout May, and his ERA somehow went up even further in that time. He owned a ghastly 12.67 ERA through his first 27.2 IP in the majors, and he had walked an astonishing 24 batters through those 27 innings. But something seemed to click for him from May 27th on. From that day through the time he was traded to the Orioles on July 19, Fujinami put up a 3.32 ERA in 21.2 innings in relief, with only six walks in that time.

Once in Baltimore, most assumed the Orioles and their advanced pitch design would fix the erratic right-hander much like they did with someone like Yennier Cano. However, Fujimani continued to pitch to roughly the same level he was pitching in Oakland, before hitting the wall again in his last few outings of the year and not making the Orioles’ postseason roster. All in all, from May 27 to September 17, Fujinami tossed 48.0 innings to a 3.56 ERA, 3.92 FIP, 9.94 K/9 and a much-improved 3.19 BB/9.

Because of that stretch, and the raw stuff still remaining strong, there was renewed interest in Fujinami this offseason on the free agent market with the Phillies and Orioles attempting gunning for his services. The Mets won out, though, and inked the 29-year-old to a one-year, $3.5 million deal that does not include an assignment clause, allowing the Mets to freely option Fujinami to the minors if needed

The upside for Fujinami is clear. Lukas Vlahos dug more into the underlying metrics when he graded the signing back in February, and he pointed out that Fujinami has four pitches grading out anywhere from above average to elite according to publicly available metrics last year. The stuff is objectively very good. The issue is just getting him to figure out where it is going.

Whether the Mets can help him get there or not, the risk in this signing is minimal due to the lack of an assignment clause. If Fujinami looks more like he did in the early part of last season, the Mets don’t have to let him stick it out in the major league bullpen for weeks on end due to his contract or a lack of options; he can simply be sent to Triple-A Syracuse, and the money owed to him is not a major hindrance to a Steve Cohen-owned team. In fact, with the amount of bullpen competition the Mets have, there is a decent chance Fujinami begins the year in the minors, especially with his late start to spring training.

If Fujinami can reign in his control to any degree, then the Mets may have found a potential late-inning option on a very low-risk deal. But he doesn’t even have to hit his best case outcome to be a useful reliever; he was a viable major league reliever for large portions of last year, even without maximizing his stuff. There are a lot of good outcomes that can come from a signing like this at this dollar value, and the Mets bullpen could badly use one of them.