From Complex To Queens, Episode 265: Draft follow SZN

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Last week was leg day, this week is arms; today’s promote-extend-trade focuses on our favorite upper body workouts. Nobody likes benching, both because it’s hard and because it’s socially awkward to ask for a spot on your 100lb bar. (Still waiting on a protein powder sponsorship we’ll get back to you on that).

On to the draft follows. We’ve got the full crew in today, and each has two guys to follow:

Steve: OF Noah Franco, IMG Academy (HS)

Steve: OF Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State

Thomas: LHP Cam Caminiti, Saguaro HS

Thomas: 3B/SS Kaelen Culpepper, Kansas state

Lukas: RHP Michael Massey, Wake Forest

Lukas: OF Slade Caldwell, Valley View HS

Ken: RHP Drew Beam, Tennessee

Ken: OF Carson Benge, Oklahoma State

Last year was our first failure to predict the Mets’ 1st rounder in three seasons, a failure we’ll chalk up to the Mets not selecting til 32. Hopefully we do better predicting the 19th overall selection this time around.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to all of our Home Run Applesauce podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Visit our Patreon for bonus episodes and to help directly support the podcasters whose work you’ve enjoyed for years.

Got any questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!