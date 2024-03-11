Mets Morning News: Afterparty

Meet the Mets

Tomorrow, Edwin Diaz will take the mound for the Mets for the first time in over a year.

If you think you’re happy to hear that Edwin Diaz is coming back, just wait until you hear how happy the other relievers are.

As evidenced by his 3.1 perfect innings against the Tigers, Adrian Houser is looking to find success with his successful old school approach.

If, as a big New York slugger, Pete Alonso is looking for some advice on how to go about playing in his walk year, Aaron Judge is pretty good option to turn to.

For the Daily News, Dwight Gooden told the story of how he reached this point and what it means knowing his number will never be worn again.

The Mets hitting corps got together and gave their personal rankings of the nastiest pitches of the current Mets hitters.

Three weeks out from his three week shutdown, Kodai Senga and the Mets should start to get a better idea of how long he’ll be out during the regular season.

Around the National League East

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera left his start before it even began as he came down with right shoulder tightness.

The Marlins signed old friend Mychal Givens to a minor-league deal.

Taijuan Walker’s velocity is down below 90mph, but he isn’t concerned and neither are the Phillies.

Sixteen years out from their last Japanese major leaguer, the Phillies are hoping that extra effort in the market and team success can bring more Japanese talent onto their roster.

Around Major League Baseball

Officially a member of his hometown team, Joey Votto is ready and excited to work his way back to the majors and into the starting lineup for the Blue Jays.

Two-time Hoffman Reliever of the Year winner Devin Williams of the Brewers will visit a back specialist to get his achy lower back checked out.

Before throwing a single regular season pitch for the Seattle Mariners, reliever Jackson Kowar will undergo Tommy John Surgery.

Baseball’s top prospect Jackson Holliday connected for his first home run of Spring Training and his first in a major league uniform.

The Red Sox quick trip to the Dominican Republic might’ve been more fun for the players than the fans.

The Yankees are hoping that the duo of Jose Trevino and Austin Wells can outpace last year’s mediocre catching numbers.

Johnny DeLuca, one half of the Rays’ return for Tyler Glasnow, suffered a hand fracture and will be down for at least 4-6 weeks.

Old Friend Wilmer Flores [checks notes] ‘s brother Wilmer Flores pitched against the Mets for the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1962, the New York Mets won a game for the first time in their existence.