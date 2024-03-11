Michael Tonkin could be one of the Mets’ relievers this year

When the offseason began, the Mets clearly needed to bring in some new relievers, and eventually, they did. One of their earliest moves in the slow-paced bullpen buildup was the signing of 34-year-old right-handed reliever Michael Tonkin to a one-year, $1 million major league deal.

Since that signing, however, the Mets might have brought in enough other relievers to make it less of a sure thing that Tonkin would make the Opening Day roster. And like several of the pitchers with whom he’s competing for a spot, Tonkin is on the 40-man roster and out of options, meaning he’d have to clear waivers if the Mets were to choose to send him to Triple-A Syracuse to start the year.

Drafted by the Twins in the 30th round in 2008, Tonkin worked his way up through the minor league ranks and made his major league debut in 2013. In the time he spent in the big leagues from then through the 2017 season in Minnesota, Tonkin had a 4.43 ERA and a 4.57 FIP through 146.1 innings of work, all of which came as a reliever.

Following the 2017 season, the Twins released him. He pitched for the Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japan in 2018, returned stateside on a minor league deal with the Rangers in 2019 and wound up bouncing from that organization to the Brewers to the independent Long Island Ducks to the Diamondbacks. He dominated in his stint with the Ducks, but he struggled mightily in his stints in affiliated ball, all of which came in the minors that year.

Arizona released Tonkin in May of 2020, and between his own struggles on the mound the year before and the pandemic that drastically reduced the amount of baseball that was played in 2020, he didn’t pitch at all that year. With the world coming out of the worst of the pandemic in 2021, Tonkin was able to get back to pitching, but he again signed with the Ducks to begin his season. Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League purchased his contract in July of that year following another dominant stint in Long Island.

Ahead of the 2022 season, the Braves signed Tonkin to a minor leaue deal, and he spent the entirety of that year pitching for their Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett. Unlike the 2019 season, he fared very well in his time at the highest level of minor league ball, and in 2023, the Braves gave him his first major league innings since he had pitched for the Twins in 2017.

In 45 appearances with Atlanta, Tonkin threw a staggering 80.0 innings. More often than not, Tonkin threw two or more innings in an appearance, and on five occasions, the Braves deployed him for three-plus innings. He had a 4.28 ERA and a 4.43 FIP along the way, a relatively low strikeout rate for a reliever at 23.1 percent, a very good walk rate at 7.1 percent, and a bit of a home run problem, as he gave up 1.46 home runs per nine innings.

Given his extensive baseball travels over the past few years, Tonkin would surely prefer to stick in the big leagues again this year. At the moment, Roster Resource projects that the Mets’ final three bullpen spots will go to Shintaro Fujinami, Jorge López, and Sean Reid-Foley. And Tonkin is among a group of relievers that includes Phil Bickford, Yohan Ramirez, Grant Hartwig, Kolton Ingram, Josh Walker, and Reed Garrett, all of whom might have some chance of making the pen at some point this year.

Some of those pitchers have options remaining. Many of them don’t. And some have already been sent to minor league camp, which would presumably clear up the pecking order a bit already. Given Reid-Foley’s track record at the major league level and his struggles in Triple-A last year, though, it certainly doesn’t seem like he’s a lock to claim that eighth spot in the bullpen. Tonkin could end up being the pitcher who makes the cut.