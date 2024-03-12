Tyone Taylor should be a steady bench presence in 2024

A product of David Stearns’ first trade with his former team, you may assume that Taylor is much the same as many other fourth outfielders the Mets have made sub-optimal deals for over the years. Keon Broxton cones to mind given he also came from the Brewers, but you can trace this pattern all the way back to the Alejandro de Aza signing or even the infamous, bagel shop-driven trade for J.J. Putz and Jeremy Reed in 2008 (and potentially earlier, but my Met fandom doesn’t extend much further).

In one of the more subtle indications that things might be different under the first top-tier GM the Mets have employed this millennium, Taylor is different. A solidly average hitter in every season of his career prior to 2023, Taylor is also a high quality defender in all three outfield positions. His platoon split is very slight, he’s got some pop, he can steal a base, he’s only 30, and he’s under team control for three more seasons counting this one. It’s a wonder that the Mets acquired him so cheaply, trading away one non-elite, injured pitching prospect for Taylor and Adrian Houser in one of the more shrewd marginal moves of the offseason.

Thirty-year-old reserve outfielders don’t typically have much upside and that’s much the case here, Taylor is probably what he is at this point. That’s a not really a problem for this Mets’ roster, however, which needs Taylor’s low-risk, medium-reward profile on the bench to protect against uncertainty in the rest of the outfield. Brandon Nimmo has had two healthy seasons in a row, but has a long history of injuries prior to that. Ditto Harrison Bader, who will need an offensive rebound to be a good everyday regular in center even if he can stay on the field. Right field, meanwhile, is a potential disaster, with the Mets set to rely on Startling Marte’s repaired groin(s) and D.J. Stewart’s six weeks of good production in 2023.

Ideally, these issues won’t come up and Taylor will remain anonymous throughout most of this season. You’d hope that Nimmo moving to left field keeps him on the field a bit more, that Bader’s offense rebounds enough to keep his elite glove in center everyday, that Marte and Stewart are passable in RF, and that Drew Gilbert bangs down the door to steal a job somewhere before too long. All this would conspire to consign Taylor to the “esoteric Sporcle-quiz answers” category of former Mets alongside guys like John Mayberry Jr., Marlon Anderson, and Lenny Harris.

What will more likely happen is that one or more of the aforementioned risks will become an outright hole in the roster. This is the way things go in baseball, and especially so for the Mets (potential selection bias warnings apply). If and when such things come to pass, Taylor has the tools to fill in however necessary, whether as a defensive replacement that lets the Mets play a top-tier CF at all times (something the Brewers in recent years seemed to prioritize), as a platoon OF to protect a lefty counterpart, or as a temporary starter that won’t sink your lineup singlehandedly. In other words, he’ll do all the unglamorous things 4th outfielders do, just more effectively than other Mets who have filled the role.