Mets Morning News: Alexa, Play Narco

Edwin Díaz struck out the side in an electric return to the mound for the Mets in yesterday’s 1-0 loss to the Marlins. Sound the trumpets, baby!

Díaz was welcomed back with open arms by his fellow relievers.

The Mets’ closer was, in a word, dominant.

Despite Brandon Nimmo saying he is open to vacating the leadoff spot, the Mets are keeping him there... for now.

Jeff McNeil had another positive day on the backfields on his road to recovery.

Tylor Megill, among some other players, has had a scorching spring training, which continued yesterday with another strong performance on the mound.

In a heartwarming spring story, Mason Maier of Massapequa got to spend the day on the field with the Mets and was gifted Pete Alonso’s bat. The seven-year-old has been in remission from Acute lymphoblastic leukemia for over a year.

The Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr.’s return has been mapped out following knee soreness.

With a new long-term extension and the distractions behind him, Zack Wheeler is ready for another great year for the Phillies.

The MLB.com staff discussed one position battle to watch for each team.

The Dodgers and Padres have set their probables for the Seoul Series in South Korea on March 20 and 21.

Gerrit Cole will go in for an MRI on his right elbow, which is a concerning development for the Yankees.

The injury shows a worrisome crack for the Bronx Bombers, writes David Lennon.

The Giants have released ex-Met JD Davis and are able to pocket some money thanks to a loophole in the CBA.

Lucas Giolito will undergo surgery today, though the extent of the injury is unknown as of now. It could require either a brace procedure or full Tommy John surgery.

On this date in 2003, Mike Piazza was drilled by Guillermo Mota. during a spring training game and charged the mound.