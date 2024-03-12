Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, an all-women led Home Run Applesauce podcast where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing storylines from this spring thus far, including the strong work from the pitching staff collectively, the return of Edwin Díaz, Francisco Alvarez looking primed for a breakout, and more. We also suggest that the Mets should pick up J.D. Davis, who the Giants recently cut loose (in a way that is not exactly a victory for labor).

We also pick Our Dudes for 2024: A guy who each of us is irrationally excited about this season.

In our baseball segment this week, we talk about MLB The Show adding female players to the game, why baseball is behind other sports in regards to women’s leagues (including hockey), baseball media continuing to platform Trevor Bauer as he begs for a job, and Zack Scott’s insights into Mookie Betts’ arbitration hearing and what it says about the arbitration process.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

