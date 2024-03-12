Darryl Strawberry suffers heart attack

According to an Instagram post, Darryl Strawberry suffered a heart attack on Monday. Strawberry’s post reads:

Praising God for His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack. I am so happy and honored to report that all is well. So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent-procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!!! Your prayers are so absolutely appreciated as I continue to recover, in Jesus Name!

Steve and Alex Cohen released a statement earlier this morning:

On behalf of the entire organization we are sending positive thoughts to Darryl Strawberry, his wife Tracey and his entire family after last nights’ heart attack. Darryl was in Port St. Lucie working with the team as a guest instructor just a few weeks ago. We are looking forward to Straw’s speedy recovery and welcoming him for his number retirement ceremony on June 1.

Strawberry needs no introduction to Mets fans; one of the definitive offensive players of the 1980s for the Mets, Strawberry was a key piece of the 1986 championship team and is a member of the Mets Hall of Fame. We join the Cohens and the Mets in wishing Strawberry a speedy recovery.