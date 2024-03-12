Mets have renewed interest in J.D. Martinez

The Mets have interest in veteran free agent designated hitter J.D. Martinez, and Martinez has interest in the team, per a report this afternoon from Jon Heyman.

Entering his age-36 season, Martinez has remained a very good hitter into his mid-30s. Last year, he spent the season on a one-year contract with the Dodgers and excelled, hitting .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs, 103 runs batted in, and a 135 wRC+ in 479 plate appearances.

At the moment, the Mets have a few options at designated hitter in camp, none of whom were either as good as Martinez in 2023 or have nearly as long a track record of being a well-above-average major league hitter. DJ Stewart broke out in the second half with the Mets and finished the season with a 130 wRC+ at the major league level—but only in 185 plate appearances. Ji Man Choi has had a solid major league career as a hitter but hasn’t reached the peaks that Martinez has, and he’s coming off a very down year in 2023. And Mark Vientos struggled to establish himself in limited and somewhat disjointed playing time at the major league level last year.