 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets have renewed interest in J.D. Martinez

Jon Heyman reports that the team and the designated hitter have mutual interest in each other.

By Chris McShane
/ new
Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Three Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Mets have interest in veteran free agent designated hitter J.D. Martinez, and Martinez has interest in the team, per a report this afternoon from Jon Heyman.

Entering his age-36 season, Martinez has remained a very good hitter into his mid-30s. Last year, he spent the season on a one-year contract with the Dodgers and excelled, hitting .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs, 103 runs batted in, and a 135 wRC+ in 479 plate appearances.

At the moment, the Mets have a few options at designated hitter in camp, none of whom were either as good as Martinez in 2023 or have nearly as long a track record of being a well-above-average major league hitter. DJ Stewart broke out in the second half with the Mets and finished the season with a 130 wRC+ at the major league level—but only in 185 plate appearances. Ji Man Choi has had a solid major league career as a hitter but hasn’t reached the peaks that Martinez has, and he’s coming off a very down year in 2023. And Mark Vientos struggled to establish himself in limited and somewhat disjointed playing time at the major league level last year.

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...