Joey Lucchesi will be a valuable depth piece for the Mets this season

Heading into camp this year, Joey Lucchesi’s role on the team was a bit undefined with the additions of Luis Severino, Adrian Houser, and Sean Manaea in the offseason. With Kodai Senga and José Quintana returning, the rotation seemed set to begin the year, and Lucchesi, Tylor Megill, and José Butto would serve as depth pieces for the 2024 season. Now with Senga’s injury things have opened up a bit and Lucchesi and his unique churve could grab the final spot in the rotation to begin the year.

Last season, whenever the 30-year-old was called upon to start he usually delivered. He finished the year 4-0 with a 2.89 ERA in his first season after undergoing Tommy John. Perhaps his most memorable start came on April 21 against the Giants when he served as a spot starter for the day and became the first Mets pitcher to pitch into the seventh inning in 2023. He pitched seven innings and struck out nine in the team’s 1-0 win over San Francisco. However whenever he got sent back to Triple-A he struggled which might be why the team was hesitant to give him an extended look in the majors. His reasoning for his struggles in Syracuse was because of the new automatic strike zone they were testing out and he had some trouble adjusting to it.

Perhaps sensing an opportunity Lucchesi came into camp transformed both physically and mentally. He is nine pounds lighter after hiring a nutritionist to help him focus on his diet in addition to working with a meditation guru to focus on the mental aspects of the game. So far, Tylor Megill and his revamped American spork pitch have looked good in his starts this spring, so Carlos Mendoza and the organization will have some decisions to make about the rotation when the season starts.

Even before Senga’s injury the team was planning on giving him an extra day of rest, much like how they handled him last year. Given that plan, depth pitchers will play an important role on this team so chances are Lucchesi will see plenty of action even if he does not make the rotation initially. Another option would be to put the lefty in the bullpen to serve as the longman since the team still does not know what length they are going to get out of their revamped rotation.

Lucchesi is another year removed from Tommy John and has seemingly put in the work to become a better pitcher but it remains to be seen if that will translate to results on the field. He will definitely need to cut down on his walk rate of rate of 3.28 per nine from last season if he is to find long term success in the majors.

Steamer has him projected to pitch to a 4.29 ERA in 39 innings whereas ZiPS projects him to see more innings as a starter and have a 4.93 ERA in 109 innings. The wild discrepancy in innings pitched speaks to where this team is with Lucchesi and how they have multiple options available to them. Hopefully this will be the year it all comes together for him and he will be a reliable option if anyone in the rotation falters.