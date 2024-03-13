Mets Morning News: Mets interested in J.D. Martinez

Meet the Mets

Jose Quintana had a strong game on Tuesday while Joey Lucchesi did not.

Darryl Strawberry is recovering after suffering a heart attack. Steve and Alex Cohen released a statement on the news of Strawberry.

J.D. Martinez and the Mets have shown mutual interest in each other in bringing the free agent DH to New York.

The Mets redid their field-level Delta luxury club, making it three times bigger than what it was previously.

Carlos Mendoza likes the Mets chances in 2024.

Anthony DiComo looks at the upcoming Mets’ spring breakout game.

Around the National League East

The Braves optioned three players to minor league camp.

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo and his wife Jodi launched The Rizzo Family Foundation.

Around Major League Baseball

Despite an abdominal injury, Aaron Judge is confident he’ll be ready for Opening Day.

Riley Pint, a former top pick in the MLB draft, is vying to make one of baseball’s great comeback stories with the Rockies.

While the Yankees wait for Gerrit Cole’s MRI results, they’re made another offer to the White Sox for Dylan Cease.

Trevor Story is eager to contribute for the Red Sox at the plate and in the field.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Johan Santana!