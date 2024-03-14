Phil Bickford is one of several Mets pitchers vying for a bullpen spot

When it comes to deciding the final composition of their Opening Day bullpen, the Mets still have some work to do. With a few bullpen spots claimed by sure-thing major league pitchers, at least one or two spots are still up for grabs, and the team has a bunch of pitchers—most of them without options remaining—trying to claim one.

Enter Phil Bickford, a 28-year-old right-handed pitcher traded to the Mets by the Dodgers at the deadline last summer. On the Los Angeles side, it was simply a matter of a roster crunch, and from the Mets’ perspective, the team was getting an intriguing arm that might fit into its bullpen mix.

The vast majority of Bickford’s major league experience thus far has been with the Dodgers. After throwing two major league innings for the Brewers, one each in 2020 and 2021, the Dodgers picked him up on waivers and wound up giving him 50.1 innings of work in 2021. He had a 2.50 ERA and a 3.57 FIP for them that year, and his strikeout, walk, and home run rates were all decent.

In 2022, however, Bickford too a step in the wrong direction. In 61.0 innings, he had a 4.72 ERA and a 4.26 FIP, as his strikeout rate dipped slightly, his walk rate improved substantially, and he struggled mightily in terms of allowing home runs. And before the trade last year, Bickford threw 42.0 innings with the Dodgers, but he had a 5.14 ERA and a 4.37 FIP in that time. His strikeout and home run rates returned to roughly 2021 levels, but he suddenly had a significant issue with walks.

Following his arrival in Queens, Bickford threw another 25.1 innings at the major league level. He only fared slightly better, though, with a 4.62 ERA in that time, and he finished the year with a 4.95 ERA and a 4.46 FIP.

The pitchers who are certain to make the Mets’ Opening Day bullpen—if healthy—all have much better track records that Bickford’s. But it really is a tossup when it comes to comparing Bickford to the other pitchers who are in the bullpen mix and out of options. The Mets will presumably give one or two spots to those pitchers—a group that includes Jorge López, Michael Tonkin, Sean Reid-Foley, and Yohan Ramirez—depending on whether or not they have Shintaro Fujinami, who has options, start the year in Queens or Syracuse.