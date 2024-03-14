Mets Morning News: Luis Severino shines in latest start, José Quintana named Opening Day starter

Meet the Mets

Luis Severino’s strong spring continued in his latest start against the Astros. He gave up one run in four innings while striking out three.

Manager Carlos Mendoza named José Quintana as the Mets Opening Day starter with Kodai Senga unavailable.

Quintana is one question answered about Opening Day, but other roster decisions will have to be made before March 28.

The Mets aren’t ready to have Senga return to throwing just yet even though it has been three weeks since he received the PRP injection on his shoulder.

Starling Marte hasn’t seen results at the plate so far this spring but the Mets aren’t concerned about their right fielder.

Brandon Nimmo would be happy to welcome either J.D. Davis or J.D. Martinez to the team should they sign either one.

The Mets have talked to Davis but they are continuing to explore all options available to them.

Francisco Lindor has liked what he has seen from the team so far this spring and isn’t concerned about their lack of an ace right now.

Around the National League East

The Braves defeated the Orioles 7-5 with former Mets Travis d’Arnaud, Jerrad Kelenic, and Luis Guillorme all contributing.

Marlins right-hander Eury Pérez left his start early in their 2-1 loss with a broken nail in his middle finger.

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was scratched from the lineup with tightness in his right groin.

The Nationals Carter Kieboom cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A.

Around Major League Baseball

The Padres acquired Dylan Cease from the White Sox in exchange for prospects Drew Thorpe, Jairo Iriarte, Samuel Zavala, and Steven Wilson.

Brewers elite closer Devin Williams will miss around three months after being diagnosed with two stress fractures in his back.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will miss at least one to two months with an elbow injury that required further testing.

Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito successfully underwent surgery to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Joey Lucchesi could be a valuable depth piece for the Mets this season.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1961, the Mets named George Weiss as its first team president.