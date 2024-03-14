2024 Mets King of Spring Training, update #2

The Mets have made a couple of rounds of cuts since our first KoST updates, which of course included several of our KoST candidates. The Mets are still pitching exceptionally well this spring, but the hitting has left a little more to be desired.

FWIW: Mets pitchers this spring lead MLB with a 2.72 ERA (2.18 for starters) and 1.14 WHIP. — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) March 14, 2024

While some of our KoST pool has fallen off since our last update, we have a new name to add to the mix.

Tyrone Taylor - .333/.391/.333 in 21 ABs

Taylor continues to do well this spring and holds a team-leading seven hits despite only having appeared in eight Grapefruit League games. He has also scored three runs, driven in two runs, walked twice, and stolen a base. It seems likely that he will make the Opening Day roster and he has earned it.

Tyrone Taylor gives the Mets the lead with an RBI single! pic.twitter.com/pWz8XD16Ej — SNY (@SNYtv) March 13, 2024

KoST Points: 5

Total KoST Points to-date: 9

Trayce Thompson - .278/.350/.667 in 18 ABs

Thompson has fallen off a bit since his raging hot start, but his six RBIs for the spring still lead the team (tied with Francisco Alvarez).

KoST Points: 2

Total KoST Points to-date: 7

Rylan Bannon - .235/.300/.353 in 17 ABs

Bannon was a fun early candidate for KoST, but unfortunately his production at the plate has taken a nosedive since our first update. He has four hits this spring and half of those went for extra bases.

KoST Points: 1

Total KoST Points to-date: 3

Alex Ramírez - .364/.417/.455 in 11 ABs

Ramírez was reassigned to minor league camp last week and so only had one additional at-bat since our first KoST update. Still, it was nice to see signs of life from the Mets’ outfield prospect.

KoST Points: 1

Total KoST Points to-date: 3

Ji Man Choi - .263/.440/.526 in 19 ABs

The Mets inked Choi to a minor league deal in mid-February to be a part of the mix for the DH role. He had a slow start to his spring, which is why he was not among the initial KoST candidates, but has really heated up over the past week and put himself into the conversation. He leads the team with six walks in just ten games. Though DJ Stewart still probably has the edge over Choi for that last bench slot, Choi does have an opt-out clause in his contract if he doesn’t make the team out of camp.

Ji Man Choi’s hot spring continues in Mets’ victory https://t.co/gzH0j3sx90 pic.twitter.com/CpYXdmfoCP — New York Post (@nypost) March 10, 2024

KoST Points: 3

Total KoST Points to-date: 3

Austin Adams - 0.00 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 7 Ks in 3 2⁄ 3 IP

Adams only made one appearance since our last update and pitched 2⁄ 3 of an inning, but he recorded both outs via the strikeout. His seven strikeouts are tied with fellow KoST candidates Nate Lavender and Sean Reid-Foley for the most on the team among relief pitchers. Unfortunately for Adams (but fortunately for the Mets), camp is chock full of relievers pitching well who are also out of options, so it’s likely Adams will lose out to the likes of Reid-Foley and Michael Tonkin for a bullpen slot, but he has comported himself well this spring.

KoST Points: 2

Total KoST Points to-date: 4

Nate Lavender - 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 7 Ks in 3 IP

Though he was reassigned to minor league camp last week, Lavender remains probably the single player who has generated the most buzz this spring. Since our last update, he struck out the side AGAIN in his final appearance before he was reassigned—and that was a side that included Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. He leaves big league camp with a clean sheet (he did not allow a single baserunner), seven strikeouts in three innings, and confidence that he will likely see big league action sometime this season, even if it isn’t on Opening Day.

Nate Lavender K'ing the Side. pic.twitter.com/mp5cQS6jLT — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 9, 2024

KoST Points: 4

Total KoST Points to-date: 7

Cole Sulser - 0.00 ERA, 0.25 WHIP, 6 Ks in 4 IP

Sulser has given up just one hit and walked none over four innings of work this spring while striking out six and remaining unscored upon. Unlike many of the relievers vying for a spot on the Opening Day bullpen, Sulser has an option remaining, which means he will almost certainly be sent down, but he will be valuable bullpen depth for the Mets to have around.

KoST Points: 2

Total KoST Points to-date: 4

Sean Reid-Foley - 0.00 ERA, 0.25 WHIP, 7 Ks in 4 IP

It feels increasingly likely that a combination of his spring performance and his lack of options have cemented Reid-Foley’s place in the Opening Day bullpen. His ability to pitch multiple innings will be important for a team whose rotation is composed of guys who are not exactly known for eating innings. Reid-Foley struck out the side in the Mets’ win over the Yankees on March 5 and is looking healthy. Coming back from Tommy John surgery and picking up where he left off late last season and racking up the strikeouts in the process makes him a very strong candidate for KoST.

KoST Points: 3

Total KoST Points to-date: 5