Sound the trumpets! Edwin Díaz makes his much-anticipated return to the mound in 2024

It’s been one year to the day since the Mets’ 2023 season suffered the first of many devastating blows. On March 15, 2023, Edwin Díaz—fresh off signing a new five-year, $102 million deal with New York—struck out the side to end a game against the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, sending Puerto Rico to the quarterfinals. But as the team started to celebrate, Díaz—jumping up and down in celebration—suddenly went crashing down to the ground, and he would have to be helped off the field. Further tests confirmed the worst: the Mets’ star closer had torn his patellar tendon, and would require surgery which would likely sideline him for at least eight months.

Ever the warrior, Díaz did attack his rehab with the hopes that he could perhaps make it back onto the field in time for a playoff run. Alas, the Mets—thanks in part to a bullpen that could not withstand the loss of its pillar—would go on to suffer one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, and they declined to bring him back for some meaningless September games. And so we enter the 2024 season with Díaz having not been on the mound in a meaningful game for the Amazins since October 2022.

With him being largely out of sight and out of mind for all of last year, it can be easy for forget just how utterly dominant Díaz was in his historic 2022 season. After years of ups and downs since being traded to New York from the Mariners, he put it all together during the Mets’ 101-win season, recording a 1.31 ERA—good for a 297(!) ERA+—in 61 games with a 0.839 WHIP and an incredible 17.1 strikeouts per nine innings. And beyond the sheer statistical dominance, he also provided one of the most engaging spectacles in all of baseball with his use of “Narco” as his entrance music. SNY eventually stopped cutting to commercial in order to find new ways to film his trumpet-filled jog from the bullpen for at-home audiences. Timmy Trumpet himself showed up at one point for a live performance of the song. And anyone who ever attended a Citi Field game with a Díaz appearance can confirm that the Narco experience was about as fun and engaging a moment as one will find at a professional sporting event.

But alas, the trumpets went silent in 2023. And now, entering 2024, Díaz’s return is one of the few reasons to feel optimistic about the Mets’ chances this year. As previously mentioned, the bullpen—in the bottom ten of the league in ERA and tied with the Royals for second-to-last in fWAR—was one of the primary culprits for the team’s underperformance last year, and new president of baseball operations David Stearns has added a lot of new faces in an effort to turn that around. But no addition will be as meaningful as the return of the guy who made ninth innings an afterthought for the Mets in 2022. That year, he also demonstrated an ability to pitch multiple innings at a time when needed—or alternatively, he would be called upon in the eighth inning of close games with the opposing team’s heart of the order coming up. We will see if new manager Carlos Mendoza will be equally willing and able to utilize Díaz in different situations. In any event, the value of having a true shutdown reliever has been proven time and time again, and the Mets will once again have that in their arsenal this year.

This is, of course, assuming we will be seeing the same pitcher as the one we saw in 2022—and we can’t pretend that that is a certainty. After all, being able to replicate his incredible season was going to be a challenge even before last year’s injury. And now—with a full year removed from game action and his recovered knee’s ability to hold up over the course of a full season being an uncertain proposition—it wouldn’t be too hard to envision a scenario where Díaz struggles to some degree to match his previous success. And it’s not as though we haven’t also seen him endure extended periods of struggles throughout his tenure in New York (see: all of 2019).

But it was hard to hold onto those concerns after seeing him take the mound in his first spring training game earlier this week. With Narco blaring from the Clover Park speakers, Díaz made his entrance against the Marlins and looked like the pitcher of old, striking out the side on fourteen pitches while recording seven swings-and-misses. It was one spring training outing, and it meant nothing. Except it also meant everything. For all of us who had to endure a dreadful 2023 season without one of the purest joys they had gotten to experience a year earlier, and for Díaz who had to go from the emotional heights of winning a crucial game for his country to sitting on the sidelines for an entire year, it meant that the long wait for his return was finally over. And it meant that for all the doom and gloom over the state of the 2024 Mets, they still have at least one thing to look forward to, one improvement they can hope for to help lead them to a better season than the one they just endured.

Oh, and if all of this wasn’t enough to get your hearts racing for the start of the season: Díaz’s entrances at Citi Field this year will also be accompanied by a new light display in addition to Narco. So get excited, Mets fans: Edwin Díaz is back, and the show is just getting started.